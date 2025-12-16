Why Is Patrick Mahomes Taking a Second Opinion From Dallas Cowboys’ Medical Team for His ACL Injury?

Patrick Mahomes faces a long road to recovery after tearing his ACL on Sunday. It was revealed after the game that he also tore his LCL, while his PCL and MCL are likely sprained. In total, the recovery timeline is around nine months, putting his return in September of next year, around the start of the new NFL season.

Many fans were left confused upon hearing that Mahomes was headed to Dr. Daniel Cooper, the head physician for the Dallas Cowboys, for a second opinion. Why wouldn’t he keep the screening, surgery, and treatment in-house in Kansas City? As Andy Reid explained, it is common for NFL players to seek a second opinion after sustaining a serious injury.

Furthermore, Dr. Cooper is not just the physician for the Cowboys. He works at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas and Frisco, Texas, and over the years has treated several NFL stars with similar injuries.

In fact, Dr. Cooper’s peers consider him among the best in the nation, so Mahomes is in good hands. As Dr. Jesse Morse tweeted:

“Patrick Mahomes, as I feared on initial video, he tore his LCL, and then tore the ACL. Likely also has a very mild PCL and MCL sprain. Dr. Dan Cooper, one of the top knee specialists in the world, performed the surgery tonight to reconstruct both the ACL and the LCL.”

On top of this, Dr. Cooper specializes in LCL ligament repairs. He previously repaired Jaylon Smith’s LCL in 2017, the former Cowboys linebacker. More recently, Travis Hunter traveled to his clinic to have his LCL repaired as well.

Again, it’s all speculation, but as of now, Mahomes’ recovery timeline is about 9 months. Since the surgery happened yesterday, that means he should be set to return on September 15th. But a lot can happen between now and then.

If we know Mahomes, though, he will push to get back on the field before the start of next season. He’s one of the toughest competitors in the sport, and he’s played through injuries before. If he can even play at 75%, he’s going to give it a shot.

For now, Mahomes should kick his feet up, enjoy some end-of-season and playoff football, and relax. This will be the first time he has ever missed the playoffs in his career. After a drama-filled 2025 season, he could surely use some time off away from the game. Maybe he comes back next season better than ever, with a refreshed state of mind.