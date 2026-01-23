Jesse Minter Joins Ravens: Adam Schefter Urges HC to Forge a ‘Relationship’ With Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens officially ushered in a new era on Monday, agreeing to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the franchise’s next head coach. While Minter arrives with a reputation as one of the NFL’s brightest defensive minds, ESPN insider Adam Schefter made it clear that schematic expertise alone will not define his success in Baltimore.

According to Schefter, Minter’s most important task won’t be dialing up blitz packages or reshaping the Ravens’ defensive identity. It will be building a strong relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Schefter first highlighted how unusual Minter’s hiring is when viewed through the lens of Ravens history. Despite being a franchise synonymous with defense, Baltimore has never previously hired a head coach who came directly from a defensive background.

“Brian Billick and Ted Marchibroda had offensive backgrounds,” Schefter explained on SportsCenter, “John Harbaugh had a special teams background. Jesse Minter is the first coach in franchise history that comes from a defensive background.”

That background, Schefter noted, is precisely what appealed to Baltimore’s decision-makers. Minter brings defensive intelligence, discipline, and structure. And his résumé backs it up. This past season, his Chargers defense finished fifth in total defense, third against the pass, and seventh against the run, while ranking 11th in sacks and tied for seventh in takeaways.

Despite those defensive credentials, Schefter stressed that Minter’s defining challenge will come on the other side of the ball.

“Despite his defensive specialties,” Schefter said, “his biggest challenge and his biggest test will be the relationship that he forms with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.”

Schefter pointed to Jackson’s 2025 season, noting that the former MVP did not play up to his usual standard, which has fueled questions about his performance across the league. With that context, Minter’s ability to manage and nurture his relationship with the franchise quarterback becomes paramount.

“There are a lot of questions about Lamar swirling all around the league,” Schefter added, emphasizing that it will fall on Minter to ensure Jackson feels supported and empowered. “It will be up to Jesse Minter to forge that relationship and make sure Lamar Jackson is happy so that he can get the best out of Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.”

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta called Minter “a strong leader who possesses a brilliant football mind,” in the team’s announcement. Owner Steve Bisciotti added that Minter’s football acumen and understanding of the Ravens’ culture stood out throughout an exhaustive interview process that included roughly 17 candidates.

Minter is no stranger to the Ravens organization. He began his NFL coaching career on John Harbaugh’s staff in 2017, eventually rising to defensive backs coach before moving to the college ranks. After stops at Vanderbilt and Michigan, where he won a national championship under Jim Harbaugh, Minter returned to the NFL with the Chargers and quickly established himself as a top-tier defensive coordinator.

Now, he returns to Baltimore, tasked with replacing John Harbaugh and guiding the franchise into its next chapter.

“I am truly honored to serve as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens,” Minter said in his statement. “This is an organization whose values, culture, and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football.”