Why was Carson Wentz traded to Washington?

Carson Wentz has made his Washington debut, and it’s come with a mixed bag of results. The Commanders needed an answer at quarterback after last year, and they chose the former Eagles star.

The Commanders have been in a turbulent place over the last couple of years. In the 2020-21 season, they showed that they can be a playoff contender, even without a true starting quarterback.

If you remember that postseason, Taylor Heinicke was diving into the endzone, trying to pull off a massive upset against Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

EVERY PLAY Taylor Heinicke vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers | LEGENDARY 🐐 | 2020-2021 NFC Wild Card Game

CLICK THE LINK FOR FULL VID🔽https://t.co/SANTA6ki7U pic.twitter.com/fbolosfOhm — UTTMFB (@UpToTheMinuteFB) January 23, 2021

Last season, Heinicke was the starter for the majority of the time, and Washington still managed a decent 7-10 record. However, they knew that the offense needed work, and it all started with the quarterback.

Also Read: Will Carson Wentz play tonight vs the Bears? Will a biceps injury restrict Commanders starting QB?

Why did Washington trade for Carson Wentz?

Needing an answer at quarterback, Washington was in the market for some of the bigger names in town. Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson were at play at one point, but the Commanders couldn’t pull the move off.

In the end, Wentz presented himself as a low-risk, high-reward option. Of course, he wasn’t terrible last year for the Colts. He put up a stat line of 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions.

Washington saw a chance to upgrade and perhaps even help a previous MVP candidate rediscover his shine. However, so far, the results are somewhat mixed with Wentz having 390 yards (278 per game), 10 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions to his name.

So, why did Washington pick up Wentz? Well, they saw him as a solid game manager who didn’t turn the ball over much in his Indy stint. He offered stability more than anything else.

Additionally, the way they’ve designed his contract, even if Wentz does struggle the rest of the year, and the team decides to move on, they won’t suffer a major hit. Even though Washington took on his entire three year contract, there is 0 dead money if they want to go in a different direction.

So, overall, Wentz offered them a high upside at a cheap price. Wentz also has a stellar record in Thursday Night Football in case you were wondering as he matches up against the Bears tonight.

Carson Wentz in TNF > Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/kEsS7k02tp — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) October 13, 2022

Also Read: Will David Montgomery play tonight vs Commanders? Injury report for Bears star running back