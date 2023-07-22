“Wild Man”: Lionel Messi Humbles Patrick Mahomes After Securing Last Minute Victory in His Miami Debut

Lionel Messi scored a phenomenal last-minute free-kick goal in his debut game with Inter Miami. The goal was so spectacular that all the sporting greats couldn’t resist but admire the GOAT spirit of the soccer legend. Even Patrick Mahomes, who is undeniably the reigning NFL king, dropped his jaw seeing Messi’s greatness.

Patrick Mahomes, who is on the verge of greatness in the world of NFL, is hailed as the one who could even give close competition to Tom Brady’s legacy. His early success has surely turned a lot of heads, especially in the recent past when he secured his second Super Bowl ring. Despite all the success, even Mahomes was humbled by the soccer king’s heroics.

Patrick Mahomes Admires Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes, who is himself an influential figure in the NFL, never shies from appreciating other sporting greats. Especially when it comes to a player like Messi whose incredible career has inspired an entire generation of sports enthusiasts. Mahomes was certainly in awe of what he just witnessed. As soon as Messi secure his first win with Inter Miami, Mahomes took to Twitter to show respect to the 36-year-old.

“Wild man!” Mahomes tweeted with a goat emoji, admitting Lionel Messi is the real GOAT of the sport. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner took no time to show his real value. Inter Miami and Cruz Azul were locking horns till the very last minute with a stubborn defense. However, no defense is too stubborn for Messi.

When Miami won a free kick at the last minute of the game people were on the edge of their seats as Messi was the one taking it. And of course, he delivered it, displaying that no amount of pressure is too much for him. And that spectacular goal was not just admired by Mahomes, but also by NBA star LeBron James.

Lionel Messi Attracts Praise From NBA Superstar LeBron James

The DRV PNK Stadium was packed with celebrities and star athletes who wanted to witness the greatness of the soccer superstar. LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian were seen admiring the iconic moment from the stands. After the goal, even NBA star LeBron James respected Messi calling him the GOAT in his tweet.

It was just his first game in MLS and he has already won hearts throughout the nation. Miami will meet Atlanta United on the 25th of July. It will surely be a must-watch to see if Messi pulls off a miraculous win again.