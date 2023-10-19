Deshaun Watson Shoulder Injury: Browns QB Provides Update Before Colts Clash

Deshaun Watson’s season for the Browns hasn’t taken off and a recent shoulder injury has made matters even worse. Watson missed the latest practice before the Browns face the Colts in Week 7. His last full practice dates back to September 22, adding to the concerns.

Despite their 3-2 start, the Cleveland Browns are still counting on Watson’s A-game for playoff hopes. In a recent update, Watson broke his silence on Wednesday after nearly a month. He likened his injury to a sprinter with a strained hamstring.

Deshaun Watson Injury Update

Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson, remains sidelined due to a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. The three-time Pro Bowler described it as a ‘tricky’ injury, making his return uncertain. The MRI revealed a ‘microtear’ in his cuff muscle.

Watson emphasized the unpredictability of the situation, saying he could be back any day, but the timeline remains unknown, with his return dependent on medical guidance. Fans are suggesting that this makes it clear that Deshaun will not play this week against the Colts, however, an official update on this is yet to come. Nevertheless, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Deshaun said: “We just gotta continue to take it day-to-day. I’m not gonna put the team in jeopardy if I can’t do certain things that are gonna allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. That’s the reason why I haven’t been able to step on the field.”

“It’s a tricky deal. You gotta kind of take that baseball approach and talk to some people that deals with rotator cuffs more often. So that’s what we’ve been doing and just really trying to strengthen that muscle and everything around it so we can get back comfortable.” Watson added.

Moreover, Deshaun acknowledged the complexities of his injury. He has gone for the baseball approach, seeking from experts familiar with rotator cuff issues to strengthen the affected muscle and surrounding areas.

Analyzing Deshaun Watson’s Season Stats and the Impact on the Team

In the upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts, most probably, PJ Walker would step in for the sidelined Deshaun Watson. Watson’s performance hasn’t met the expectations set by his hefty contract. This season till now, he has got 678 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, completing 63.7 percent of his passes despite enduring 12 sacks.

The Browns have had a roller coaster ride in the current NFL season, standing at a 3-2 record at this point. As one can expect, backup PJ Walker now has a major job on his hands. Despite the hiccups, the 3-2 Browns are closely chasing the AFC North’s top spot and are eager to see their star quarterback back in action.