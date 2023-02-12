Super Bowl LVII Attendance: What is State Farm Stadium’s Total Fan Capacity?

Sean O’Sullivan and Tammy O’Sullivan of Kansas City look on before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is the culmination of a week-long cultural and entertainment festival. While fans from all over the country attended the festivities in the thousands, many more are expected to arrive for the game itself. Which begs the question: how many fans will be able to watch the best NFL teams of this season duke it out for the top prize?

The State Farm Stadium is by all means a massive venue, and one of the best choices to host a Super Bowl game. Located in Glendale Arizona, this stadium can seat up to 63,400 people. However, that is not the number of fans who will be in attendance for the game. Reportedly, the stadium’s capacity has been bumped up, and can now comfortably seat around 72,200 fans.

The stadium serves as the home field for the Arizona Cardinals. Inaugurated in 2006, the stadium hosted 2 Super Bowls before this. It also boasts a retractable roof and a retractable playing field, the first of its kind in North America.

The Chiefs vs Eagles matchup is touted to be an exciting affair. This answers why there was a need to increase the capacity of an already massive stadium. Fans will be hoping that the two best teams of the season will be able to put up a good show. The weather is perfect too, which is an added pleasure.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles: A Super Bowl for the history books

Super Bowl LVII is not important just because of the Vince Lombardi trophy. This time, the Super Bowl is important because of the many “firsts’ it brings along. This is the first time two black QBs are facing off against each other in the Super Bowl. This year’s NFL AP MVP award winner Patrick Mahomes faces off against fellow MVP nominee Jalen Hurts, and he will be looking to quell any doubts about his win.

Apart from this, it is also the first Super Bowl featuring two brothers facing off against each other. Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Eagles’ Jason Kelce may not play against each other on the field. However, fans should fully expect their teammates to bring their sibling rivalry to the field for them. According to Jason, the winner not only gets a Super Bowl ring but also eternal bragging rights against the other.

No matter who wins this epic matchup, it is no doubt going to be an exciting affair all around. Will the Chiefs manage to out-fly the Eagles? Or is Philadelphia set to celebrate all week long?

