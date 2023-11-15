“[Robert Kraft] Thinks Tom [Brady] Is the Greatest Gift Ever, But the Coaches Don’t”: Anonymous Patriots Coach Made Quite a Revelation Through a Book Titled ‘Belichick’

The 2023 season for the Patriots didn’t go as planned as the team continues its worst start in 20 years under the legendary head coach Bill Belichick. Another lackluster performance against the Colts now puts New England at 2-8. With the playoffs out of sight, the pressure continues to mount on the eight-time Super Bowl coach. Moreover, fans are now pointing out that the franchise is feeling the absence of the greatness that Tom Brady once brought.

It’s no secret that Brady and Belichick brought unprecedented success to the Patriots. The former 6th-round 199 pick has been the greatest success story in the last two decades in the league. Brady retired in 2023 as the greatest player to step foot on the gridiron.

Many believe that it was Tom Brady who made the Pats a force to be reckoned with. But certain coaches on the team don’t agree with this sentiment. The book titled ‘Belichick’ by Ian O’Connor, which came out in 2018, has certainly ruffled some feathers. The book reveals how un-special TB12 was in the coaches’ lounge.

Pats owner Robert Kraft, who speaks highly of the former NFL star, disagrees with this statement. Brady once met the owner, introduced himself, and confidently stated that he would be the greatest decision Kraft would ever make. Kraft, who achieved 20 years of unprecedented success with Brady, echoes this sentiment.

Tom Brady Wasn’t the Coach-Favorite QB in the Patriots

While Brady’s accolades aren’t any secret to the NFL world, Ian O’Connor’s 2018 book, ‘Belichick‘, revealed how the coaches felt about him. According to the book, an unnamed assistant coach at the Patriots revealed that coaches didn’t view Brady as anything special, as everyone else does. He said,

“[If] you gave us any of the top 15 [quarterbacks in the NFL], we could do it,” followed by “I don’t think the coaches view Tom as special as everyone else in football does. Owner Robert Kraft] thinks Tom is the greatest gift ever, but the coaches don’t.”

Bill, on the other hand, has always called Brady the best. Maybe the situation in New England would change the minds of the coaches who overshadowed the former quarterback. The Patriots are currently 2-8 with Mac Jones at the helm, and it has been the worst start of Belichick’s career. In this season alone, Jones threw 10 interceptions and has already been sacked 21 times.

The Patriots’ failure to advance to the other SB since Brady left says a lot about Brady and how he was the driving force behind the dynasty. So, it’s safe to say the seven-time Super Bowl champ continues to be the greatest of all time in his retirement.