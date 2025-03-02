Will Shedeur Sanders Miss Out on a Top-10 Pick in the NFL Draft? Marcellus Wiley Debates

For months, Shedeur Sanders has been considered a lock for the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he was once thought to be a clear top five choice. His status, in that respect, has begun to fluctuate over the past month.

A fair number of analysts still project Sanders to be the New York Giants’ first pick (No. 3 overall). Despite this, some mock drafts now have him slipping to the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall). But College Football Network’s Will Helms and IDP Plus’ Joseph Harlow see him sliding all the way to the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 overall).

Marcellus Wiley discussed Sanders’ potential shift down the board in his On the Rocks show with Richie Porter and Matthew Hatchette. Hatchette revealed he expects Sanders to go later than initially anticipated for a variety of reasons.

“I think it’s all about situation and fit. People don’t realize you have to go to the right system in order for you to have success in the NFL, especially at quarterback. There’s about 16 [teams]… that do not know how to handle his offensive success… probably another five that say, ‘I don’t want the hoopla that comes with [him]… I think that’s why he’s going to fall.” – Matthew Hatchette

While some may think this would be bad for Sanders, Hatchette believes it’d actually be his “perfect scenario.” If he went later in the first round, the team he’d be joining, in theory, would have a better foundation in place for his development. This, in turn, would allow him to solidify himself as an NFL player.

Quarterback is one of the most difficult positions to play in all of sports. Rookies don’t typically take to the NFL without some struggle, but some have bucked the trend in recent years. Wiley doesn’t foresee Shedeur Sanders having a C.J. Stroud or Jayden Daniels-type rookie campaign, though.

“[There’s] going to be growing pains no matter who it is… most of the time you get somebody that high, you’re going to have to work with them… and you’re going to have to be secure in your job to do that work.” – Marcellus Wiley

Hatchette countered Wiley. He said Sanders doesn’t “fit all the things that you want” from the No. 1 overall pick. But he doesn’t believe that’s a bad thing. In his mind, Sanders’ devotion to the sport will trump everything else.

“[Shedeur] doesn’t care. Shedeur is like, ‘I’m gonna go ball wherever. I don’t care if I go [No. 1 overall]’… I think he’ll be fine.” – Matthew Hatchette

Sanders didn’t throw at the NFL Scouting Combine. He will sling the rock around for scouts at Colorado’s Pro Day. The date for that event has not yet been announced, but it’s on that stage that he’ll try to prove he’s worthy of a top five pick in the draft.