“Best Episode, No Questions”: NFL Fans Get Excited After CBS Makes SpongeBob Announcement For Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl LVIII is just 10 days away, and the countdown has kicked off. Excitement is soaring in Las Vegas as fans gather for the week-long celebration. The 2023 NFL season was remarkable, seeing a 9% increase in female viewership, thanks to pop sensation Tay Tay. Now, it’s time to engage the young ones in the game.

This season, CBS, owned by media giant Paramount, is the official broadcaster for the Super Bowl LVIII. Ahead of the 2023 season, the US national network had shared plans for domestic coverage on its sister cable outlet, Nickelodeon. As the Super Bowl approaches, CBS has officially confirmed the news. Moreover, fans’ long wait is over as the network announced that SpongeBob SquarePants will kick off the Super Bowl broadcast on Nickelodeon with his iconic “Sweet Victory” performance.

In Nickelodeon’s debut Super Bowl broadcast, “Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom,” SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star join CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle in the booth. Sandy Cheeks debuts as a sideline reporter, and Larry the Lobster provides live commentary. The aim is to add excitement for young kids by bringing their favorite cartoon characters into the NFL game.

Excitement isn’t just for the young ones as many from the older generation eagerly await the recreation of the legendary “Sweet Victory.” The original performance happened in the SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Band Geeks” from season 2 on Sept. 7, 2001. Now, over two decades later, those who survived Y2K are ready to relive the moment and maybe shed tears of joy and nostalgia, who knows!

NFL fans embraced the announcement with open arms, praising the media broadcaster’s move. Excitement overflowed, with some fans leaving heartwarming comments. A handful of them also pointed out the delayed SpongeBob introduction, stating they’re five years behind schedule. Despite this, everyone is ready to tune in with smiles on their faces.

A fan stated,









Following the demise of SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg in November 2018, NFL fans hoped Maroon 5, performing at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime show, would tribute him with “Sweet Victory.” Though not fully granted, a brief SpongeBob clip did pop up during the halftime show, leading into Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.”

All Super Bowl LVIII Ad Slots Sold Out on CBS Network

The Super Bowl, with its massive viewership, becomes prime time for brands to unleash captivating and creative ads during the game’s breaks. Companies are spending big to snag a slot and showcase their ads on the network airing the Super Bowl.

The hype is real this season as CBS Sports Sean McManus spilled the beans, sharing that they have raked in “hundreds of millions” in ad sales for the Super Bowl. And get this, not just for the main CBS broadcast but also for the Nickelodeon Kids cast, the whole Super Bowl inventory is officially sold out.

Advertisers have taken on the responsibility themselves and are ensuring we will be glued to our screens during the breaks as we watch both the game and some SpongeBob shenanigans. However, Super Bowl LVIII is gearing up to be a rematch of the epic Super Bowl LIV where the Kansas City Chiefs clashed with the San Francisco 49ers. Back then, the Chiefs secured a 31-20 victory. Fast forward to now, the 49ers are out for sweet revenge, while the Chiefs are eyeing a second consecutive Super Bowl title. This showdown is turning out to be an absolute must-watch!