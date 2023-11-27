Andy Reid Makes Coaching History After Chiefs Defeats the Raiders

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates on the podium with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

With Andy Reid at the helm, the Chiefs made a strong comeback against the Raiders after their recent loss to the Eagles. The Chiefs’s offense has significantly struggled throughout the season and even failed to rake in any points in the second half in the past month. They switched their gears this week, and it turned out to be an extraordinary night for Andy Reid as well.

The Chiefs won by a final score of 31-17, and in doing so, Coach Reid scripted history by becoming the first coach in NFL history with the most wins for two different franchises: the Eagles and now the Chiefs. The Chiefs congratulated their two-time Lombardi coach on X and said,

“Big Red is the first coach in NFL history to be the winningest coach for two different franchises.”

Andy Reid, who has been with Kansas City since 2013, notched his 125th regular season win with the defending champs. Hank Stram, who brought the first SB to the city of Kansas and coached them for 15 seasons, held the previous record with 124 wins. Reid has already won two Super Bowls with the franchise and achieved this feat in fewer games than Stram.

Before his stint with the Chiefs, Andy spent 14 seasons as head coach for Philadelphia, managing them for 223 games and winning 130 games. Greasy Neale held the previous record with just 63 wins with the franchise.

If we include post-season matches, Big Red already boasts the most victories for both franchises – 140 with the Eagles and 137 with the Chiefs. He is also only the fourth HC to win 200 games and multiple Lombardies. The other 3 are Belichick, Shula, and Tom Landry, according to CBS Sports.

Taking two different teams to four consecutive conference championship games is something only he has been able to do. The Eagles from 2001 to 2004 and the Chiefs from 2018 to 2022 were those teams. 277 combined victories in the regular season and postseason, put the legendary coach at fourth on the all-time list among head coaches.

Andy Reid’s Te, Travis Kelce, Too Achieved a Rare Feat Recently

The eight-time Pro Bowler, Travis Kelce, hasn’t had the best of games in the past few weeks. But just like other members of the Chiefs’ offense, he stepped up and had 6 receptions for 91 yards and, in doing so, achieved a rare feat. The Chiefs congratulated their future Hall of Famer and said,

“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it.”

The Chiefs No. 87 became the fastest TE to reach 11k receiving yards. He is also the first player in the Chiefs’ history to achieve such a feat. Moreover, he holds the record for most receiving yards in their history, beating the previous record held by Tony Gonzalez.

The Chiefs are now 8-3 this season and top the AFC West. Despite their win against the Raiders, the defending champs are still behind the Ravens for the No. 1 seed. With their offense now stepping up to the plate, they can make a push toward another Super Bowl this season. They take on the Packers on the 3rd of December on Sunday.