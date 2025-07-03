Marshawn Lynch Reasons Why Geno Smith Will Have a Better Season With the Raiders Than Sam Darnold With the Seahawks

Geno Smith has had one of the most heartwarming stories in recent NFL memory. He struggled in New York to start his career, moved to Seattle, became Russell Wilson’s successor, and won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022. After that surprisingly successful stint in the Pacific Northwest, Smith headed on down to Las Vegas to join the Raiders this offseason on a two-year, $75 million deal.

Back in Seattle, the Seahawks replaced the departed Smith with another guy who failed as a highly drafted QB for a New York franchise, only to have a renaissance with a new team: Sam Darnold. The former No. 3 overall pick of the Jets had a career year for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, and he was able to parlay that into a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks.

There are a few other new faces in new places when it comes to this year’s class of NFL QBs (Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers), but these were probably the biggest early on in the offseason. Marshawn Lynch, who played his prime years for the Seahawks before moving to the Raiders (back when they were in his hometown of Oakland), believes Smith will have a better run in 2025 than Darnold.

“I like Geno because I’m expecting a lot out of that running back [Ashton Jeanty]. … I think he’s gonna have the season man,” said Lynch via Get Got pod.

It would certainly seem like Geno Smith is in the better position to succeed. At least in 2025. In Las Vegas, he’s already built a great relationship with minority owner Tom Brady. No doubt, picking his brain will improve Smith’s game.

And Smith was also recruited by Pete Carroll, the coach who gave him his second shot in Seattle when he signed the QB in 2019. Having two mentors and leading figures like that behind you can definitely push you to success.

Then there’s the weapons he has there. Lynch mentioned No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty, who is likely going to be the focal point of the offense. That’s Carroll’s M.O.: good defense and a strong running game. That will also take the pressure off Smith, allowing him to play more freely. No doubt, he will also build a solid connection with elite tight end Brock Bowers.

Darnold isn’t going into nearly as welcoming an environment. Just a month after signing Darnold, the Seahawks drafted Jalen Milroe in the third round. Not exactly a vote of confidence. What would have been Darnold’s top two targets, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, also departed the Seahawks.

They still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and they lured Cooper Kupp over, so the receiver room has been reasonably replenished. But it’s a strange vibe coming out of Seattle re: Darnold.

Smith and Darnold probably have similar levels of talent around them at the skill positions. But it’s that support system for Smith that we think will give him the edge in this debate. Having Milroe breathing down Darnold’s neck could result in poor performances for a guy who finished last season on a really sour note.