“Young & dumb” Josh Allen Tweeted the ‘N’ word multiple times before 2018 draft

Superstar QB Josh Allen’s career was in jeopardy even before it started because of his old racist Tweets that caught public attention just before the 2018 draft.

Josh Allen is one of the brightest young prospects in the world of the NFL. Roped into the side by the Buffalo Bills back in 2018, Allen’s first couple of seasons didn’t yield the kind of results the Bills fans were expecting.

However, he turned it around in 2020 when he guided the Bills to their first ever playoff win since 1995. This paved the way for the franchise to offer him a massive $258 million 6-year deal in 2021 which he gleefully accepted.

Moreover, he has started this season with a bang and Bills fans would expect him to just keep going. In the 2022-23 season opener, Allen-led Bills thrashed the last season’s Super Bowl champion LA Rams without much trouble.

While things are going perfectly fine for the superstar QB now, through the years, he has been involved in a number of controversies as well.

Josh Allen’s racist Tweets had surfaced just before the 2018 draft

One of the biggest controversies that Allen has been a part of came to light when he wasn’t even drafted by the Bills. Needless to say, it could have drastically impacted his career if multiple factors wouldn’t have worked in his favor.

Just hours before the 2018 draft, Allen’s old racist Tweets caught public attention. “I don’t think you n**gas want a troubled son!” Allen had Tweeted on June 14, 2012.

“Bout to show up these N**gas at pong.” He had also responded to a question by saying, “why are you so white ? — If it ain’t white, it ain’t right!.” There were a plethora of Tweets like this that surfaced and angered a vast majority of people on Twitter.

Reportedly, Allen apologized for the Tweets claiming that he was “young and dumb” when he posted them. In the end, it all worked out for Allen.

He was selected by the Bills as the 7th overall and through his performances, the man kept on gaining popularity season after season.

Although Allen has a lot of records to boast about, he still doesn’t have a Super Bowl victory under his belt but who knows, this just might turn out to be the ‘Josh Allen season.’

