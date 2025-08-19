mobile app bar

“You’re Looking at a Defense That Hasn’t Improved”: Ryan Clark Believes the Bengals Are Wasting Joe Burrow’s Prime

Samnur Reza
Published

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow suited up for his second preseason game on Monday, which wasn’t too surprising given the team is experimenting with new faces on the offensive line after last year’s struggles. What did catch people off guard was how long he stayed in, especially Troy Aikman, who was on the call.

At the end of the first quarter, Aikman thought Burrow was done for the night: “Well, [backup] Jake Browning, he comes in now… He takes over. Oh, excuse me. No Burrow, he’s back in. I thought I saw that Browning’s back in. But Burrow, they’re gonna give him another shot.”

Honestly, we were all a little confused during that moment in the game. Burrow even took a few pretty rough hits, the kind you don’t want to see in preseason, especially with his injury history. The Bengals can’t afford a 2023-type setback after already missing the playoffs two years in a row. Aikman summed the night up best during the broadcast, too, saying the Bengals have wasted some good years of their star QB.

“They’ve wasted some good years with Joe Burrow, especially last year when he played an MVP-type season,” Aikman said, as per ESPN’s Get Up. And former safety Ryan Clark agrees.

On the same show, Clark pointed out that the Bengals’ defense looked subpar once again. It’s only preseason, sure, but the team focused mainly on offensive signings this offseason. Their defense, meanwhile, looks unsettled with looming contract extensions, which could lead to another disappointing year.

In 2024, Burrow put up MVP-level numbers in game after game, but because of this struggling defense, the Bengals still missed the playoffs. And the club has done nothing to keep that from happening again.

“Last season, we’ve watched people run for more miles against the Cincinnati Bengals than David Goggins,” Clark started, leaving the entire panel chuckling.

“The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to capitalize on having one of the best quarterbacks of this generation, and what they did in the offseason was, they resigned Tee Higgins, resigned Ja’Marr Chase, but now, you’re looking at a defense that hasn’t improved… And not only has it not improved, you also haven’t signed your best player [in Trey Hendrickson] and one of the few impact players you had on that side of the ball.”

Clark then argued that the reason Burrow was playing in the second preseason game is that the quarterback knows how this same struggling defense will perform in the regular season. He’ll have to do a lot of the heavy lifting, score points, and carry the team to stay competitive. And in short, that’s how a quarterback’s potential gets wasted.

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

