Shannon Sharpe Pulled Off a Kim Kardashian: Patrick Bet David Ain’t Buying Unc’s ‘Accidentally Went Live’ Story

Ever since Shannon Sharpe’s IG Live mishap, the former NFL tight end has become the talk of the town. Surprisingly, his intimate audio leak has been so polarizing that it has split the netizens into two camps. While one side believes that it was a ploy by Unc to dispel the ‘gay rumors’ around him, the other sees it as an involuntary mistake. Patrick Bet David, however, has a different theory.

The founder of Valuetainment Investments Group attributed Unc’s desire for clout (fame) as the reason behind the debacle in his latest YouTube video. Patrick shot down Sharpe’s “accidentally went live” story, likening his motivation to emulate Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape leak, which arguably made her an overnight internet sensation.

“I get it, he pulled off a Kim Kardashian, and he’s trending,” Patrick said.

The major issue preventing Patrick from believing Sharpe’s story is the logical fallacy in Unc’s reasoning. He noted that for a normal Joe to go live on Instagram, he has to follow a “seven-step” process, from bypassing the security lock on his phone to opening the Instagram app.

Therefore, for Patrick and his crew, it was unbelievable that Sharpe was able to achieve this seven-step process “accidentally.”

That said, while the world continues to doubt the former NFL tight end’s theory, Unc and his fans persist in portraying it as an involuntary mistake.

“I don’t know how it [IG Live] works”: Sharpe pleads his innocence

In the emergency episode of ‘Nightcap’ following the Instagram Live incident, Unc explained the sequence of events leading to what the audience witnessed. He revealed that he had simply thrown his phone on the bed in the heat of the moment and proceeded to engage in sexual acts with a woman presumably named Michelle.

What the former NFL TE didn’t anticipate was that the IG Live feature would activate when he threw his phone on the bed. He pleaded innocence by explaining that he had never used IG Live before and was therefore unaware of what transpired.

Sharpe confessed:

“I came in. I threw my phone on the bed. I engaged in an activity. I’ve never been on IG Live. I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works.”

Unc’s fans on Patrick Bet-David’s video also defended Shannon’s innocence. One fan, in particular, pointed out that if the Instagram app is a widget on the home screen, accidentally going live on the app is quite plausible. “Some people haven’t heard of app widgets and button activation,” the fan wrote.

Another fan disputed Patrick’s seven-step reasoning by arguing that under optimal settings, one can go live on social media in just three clicks:

“@pbd he can be on his profile press the + button then live is the 3rd option down. Acutally 3 clicks, been there.”

Be it three steps or seven steps, it’s hard to understand how Sharpe was able to go Live in the middle of an intimate act. One potential reason can be that he must have been on the Instagram app already, so throwing the phone on the bed could have inadvertently pressed some buttons.