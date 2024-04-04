Serena Williams Comes Up With Own Solution To Tackle Pay Issues in Tennis Highlighted by Novak Djokovic

Serena Williams has a legacy not just around the tennis court but that which has a much broader impact across the globe. Williams has now taken another step forward in expanding her business empire. She has agreed to an advisory relationship with the Consello Group. Declan Kelly will now be her partner and will use her expertise to manage Williams’ business interests.

The financial part on the sport has often hit many players hard. Novak Djokovic had earlier highlighted the hardships faced by the players during the formation of the PTPA. Now, with Williams paving the way forward, players will have opportunities to be financially secure after retiring.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion from the United States has proved that athletes can be business-savvy and not rely on brand endorsements for their off-court earnings. Williams, with her new deal, felt that this approach would only increase her investing capabilities, as reported in breakingnews.ie.

“This comprehensive partnership will leverage the full set of capabilities of Consello to maximize business and investing opportunities around the globe. Together, we will unlock a differentiated approach to doing business.”

Serena Williams advocated for better pay when she was active on the WTA Tour. After her retirement, she has been working towards the welfare of her fellow players and the youngsters in the game. This was one of the major reasons why Kelly wanted to work together with Williams.

“Serena Williams is one of the most iconic athletes in modern history. She sees a new future for how athletes and other high performers approach business in tandem with, or after, their competitive careers. Consello shares this vision.”

Williams, with her ideologies and status especially in the United States, will help players in sustaining their finances as well as their careers. She has been into finances since the start of her career.

Serena Williams net worth and her business empire

Williams has had a long and successful career on the WTA Tour. She earned over $94 million worth of prize money in her career. But her net worth now stands above $300 million. The 42-year-old, in 2015, became an investor by launching her firm, Serena Ventures. Since then, Williams has invested in multiple companies.

In 2018, Williams started her clothing called S for Serena, which promotes body positivity. Five years later, she began her multimedia company, Nine Two Six Productions. The former star in her latest adventure has joined hands with The Good Glamm Group to release a beauty brand. The products will be plant-based and include skin tones.

The beauty brand named WYN Beauty is set to launch next month. Founder of The Good Glamm Group, Darpan Sanghvi, mentioned in an interview with CNBC TV 18 that they had been working with Williams for the past two and a half years on the project. It will be yet another milestone for Williams as she continues to shine bright after retirement.