Ocelot Sports Acquires Will from 100 Thieves

Ocelot Sports acquired 100 Thieves Awper Will before the start of VCT 2023 to fill out their roster. More details below.

Due to VCT 2023, the teams are getting so many new talented players that it feels like a fever dream. We saw players like Sacy and Pancada go to Sentinels while Yay joined C9. Many new acquisitions are getting announced due to the nature of the tournament.

It is Riot’s new experiment regarding their newest Esport game. However, it leaves players as Unrestricted Free Agents. One of them is Will, the Chamber/Duelist player for 100 Thieves. Let us talk about his impact and the future.

Will joins Ocelot Sports after Leaving 100 Thieves

Will was always an integral part of the 100 Thieves roster. He might not have been a household name in Valorant, but he was one of the most consistent. His Awping skills and the ability to convert rounds got 100 Thieves to VCT 2022.

However, they lost to Fnatic and ended up being knocked out of the tournament. In their last matches, Will was in the negative KD zone, but fans believe this change will be better for him. Ocelot hasn’t unveiled their entire roster, but fans hope it will involve skilled players.

Will had a bang, Asuna stellar, and Derrek a solid team, but they could not handle the likes of Alfajer and Boaster due to their aggressive angles and clever strategies, respectively. Will had a versatile playstyle that any team can adapt to, and his reliant nature can easily win matches.

His skill might not be on Yay’s level, but he is among North America’s best Awpers. Another chance in a team with proper value will be the only thing Will needs right now.

Ocelot is still an upcoming team who has not made any waves in Professional Valorant, but Will has teased the whole team’s reveal in a Twitter tease. We will know what will happen if good NA players join the team; as of right now VCT 2023 season starts in February.

