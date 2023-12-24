“Where the Heck Is My…”: Before Unexpectedly Entering Gymnastics, Simone Biles Once Recalled the Heartbreaking Reason Behind Not Liking Cats

Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Simone Biles (USA) before competing on the uneven bars in the womens gymnastics qualifications during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network

For the world, Simone Biles became an Olympic hero after the Rio Olympics. But record-breaking titles and making history aside, the star gymnast has had humble beginnings. Starting her life as a foster kid along with her siblings, the 26-year-old has often recalled her struggles growing up in a troublesome household.

In her Facebook series titled Simone vs Herself, the gymnast spoke up about a particular incident from her childhood that etched itself in her mind throughout her life. This was before she stumbled upon gymnastics as her turning point in life.

When Biles was around three years old, she, along with her siblings, entered foster care due to her biological mother struggling with drugs and alcohol. All four siblings living under their mother’s care would often be hungry. That’s when the gymnast remembers her mother feeding a cat and having odd feelings about it.

“They would feed this cat and I would be like, ‘Where the heck is my food?’”

This cultivated a sense of indifference and an innocent dislike for the species. Biles began comparing her and her siblings’ hunger to the good fortune of a cat.

“I think that’s [why] I don’t like cats … because this freaking street cat, she always fed it. But she never fed us.”

Despite the hardships, the gymnast managed to cross every hurdle the way she flawlessly jumped up on her bars and beams. Her grandparents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, eventually adopted her and her sister Adria and pushed her to try gymnastics.

Simone Biles accidentally discovered her life’s biggest turning point

Across multiple interviews, Biles has often spoken about how her gymnastics career began at a time when she wasn’t looking for anything serious. When a young Biles was six years old, she began flaunting her natural prowess by aping gymnasts in a mischievous manner. However, that little playful gesture got her in.

Soon, she received a letter, presumably from the coaches, wanting to test her abilities. Both Nellie and Ronald figured getting the young Biles’ energy out with gymnastics would be a good idea. No one admittedly went into the sport thinking it would be an important part of making history. Yet, here we are, with the champion making waves with her expertise. Biles is truly a GOAT in the community, and fans can’t wait to see her at the Olympics again.