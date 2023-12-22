“Don’t Really Trust Myself”: Jonathan Owens Recalls Simone Biles’ Tokyo Stint That Fetched Him a Mental Health Essential

The year 2021 proved to be a huge turning point in Simone Biles‘ career after she made the jaw-dropping decision to drop out of the Olympics. Making waves across the world, the star gymnast received a mix of love and criticism. However, standing like a rock by her side was her partner, Jonathan Owens, who witnessed everything unfold closely.

In a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Owens recalled the moment that made history from the way he saw it. Having learned some of his biggest life lessons, the NFL star credits his wife for being one of his biggest cheerleaders throughout. And when she needed support, Owens, in turn, was introduced to a life essential.

The Green Bay Packers safety recalled the night before the Tokyo stint when a visibly upset Biles spoke to him about her decision. While he tried to motivate her through the distress, the gymnast reportedly didn’t feel like herself.

“We on the phone, like, I’m you know, FaceTime, like baby, you got it, you know, like, just trying to help kind of boost. And she’s, you know, just kind of telling me like something’s up, like, you know, I don’t really trust myself; it was just crazy, man.”

Being an elite sportsperson who stood that high up on the pedestal, Biles not trusting herself was a huge deal. And Owens realized that quickly. He recalled being face-to-face with the gymnast’s mental demons and how that gifted him a valuable mental tool.

“She’s been to the therapy. Shoot! I went to therapy cuz you know, she does it. We went to therapy together, and it was just something she, not made it cool, but like it was something that I know like this, something you really should.”

And although it took a while before the gymnast bounced back, Owens stuck by her through thick and thin. The couple has set up a picture-perfect scene of ideal companionship by always cheering for each other from the sidelines.

Donning the cheerleader hat, Jonathan Owens is equally supportive of Simone Biles

While fans are aware of how Biles goes all out to watch her husband on the field, Owens has been his wife’s rock throughout. When the couple isn’t out vacationing and hyping each other on social media, they are busy hustling in their respective sports to make it big. And on one such occasion, the star gymnast was rewarded for her hard work.

In 2022, Biles received the Presidential Medal of Honor for not only her contribution to sports but also her advocacy for mental health, foster children, and sexual assault victims. And apart from her parents, who took immense pride and joy, standing by her was her partner, Owens, who voiced his support and love multiple times. Such is their love for one another, and fans would never stop gushing over them.