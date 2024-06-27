Glimpse of a Confident Simone Biles’ US Olympic Trials Leaves Fans Thrilled

August 27, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles practices her routine during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

The US Olympic Trials for Gymnastics is gearing up to witness some of the most spectacular performances, courtesy of Simone Biles. The Olympian is already on a roll, making an epic comeback after an extended break. And now that the time has come to secure her seat in the Olympics, her confidence is shining through.

Previously, Biles won several championships leading up to the trials that had the entire gymnastics world in a chokehold. Her big win at the Core Hydration Classic was the stepping stone to her ninth US Championships title for the all-around category.

Well, in an effort to encourage the Olympian even further, the official page of Team USA posted a short compilation of Biles rehearsing for her trial. The detailed slo-mo shots combined with some of her incredible gravity-defying stunts have hyped up fans like nothing else.

“The third U.S. Olympic Trials for @simonebiles…”

While the video went viral moments after it was posted on Instagram, fans immediately crowded the comments section, quite vocal in their support for the 27-year-old.

Several agreed that Biles’ seat looked absolutely secure, given her finesse during the practice sessions.

“She’s got this in the bag!”

At the same time, others mentioned that she looked more confident this year.

“You can see the ease on her face this time around…”

One was bold enough to predict the Olympic outcome as well.

“One of the greats @simonebiles ready to bring home the Gold…”

Fans also complimented her podium rehearsal outfits.

“That striped leo is so cute”

Lastly, some just wanted a direct ticket to Paris for her, stating how she didn’t even have to prove her evident expertise.

“She owes us absolutely nothing but she IS HERE.”

This year, the Olympics might witness a healthy mix of old and new, with Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Sunisa Lee competing alongside newbies like Shilese Jones. It has also been quite heartwarming to witness how the team stuck together throughout the entire competition, helping when needed and applauding each other’s success.

Well, with Simone Biles’ ticket to the Olympics all but confirmed, how are the trial preparations coming along?

Minneapolis prepares for seniors Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee in style

The Olympic trials will be taking place at the Minneapolis Convention Center this year, where all qualifying athletes are expected to gather around, rehearse, and give their best shot. Well, among the massive pool of incredible talents, fans are specifically keen on watching how Biles and Lee fare after their health-related hiatus.

A few days before the final trials, both gymnasts spotted signs of a warm and hilarious welcome en route. A speeding sign called for driving safe and specifically instructed drivers to “leave the flipping to Simone and Sunisa”. The seniors shared their captures of the digital signboard, expressing their amusement and happiness.