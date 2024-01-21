Repping Husband’s Jersey Number, Simone Biles Gets Dolled Up for Packers’ ‘Game Day’

For Olympian Simone Biles, one of her long-standing rituals is to cheer for her better half in every given situation. In most cases, NFL icon Jonathan Owens’ matches often witness the enthusiastic gymnast supporting her husband from the sidelines. And she does so by making a statement every time.

Biles’ outfits are characterized by usually incorporating the team colors into Owens’ name and jersey number. Her recent Instagram stories are proof that the gymnast can get all ‘glammed up’ along with sporting her husband’s initials, name, and the number ’34’ everywhere.

Be it sharing sweet kisses on the sidelines or posting a series of updates from the field, Biles is truly one of her husband’s biggest cheerleaders. She went all out with her outfit and makeup for the recent Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers. The cherry on top was sporting a jacket with the words ‘Mrs. Owens’ juxtaposed against her husband’s jersey number ’34’.

Usually switching places from the sidelines to the seating area, Biles makes sure to keep her fans updated throughout the match. She shared an adorable moment with Owens on the field before he went back to help score touchdowns.

“good luck today baby

go 34

let’s do the damn thing

I’m so proud of you”

After that, the Olympian gave a glimpse of her ‘game day’ glam look for the match, complete with a tank top with the number ’34’ on it and a necklace with the letter ‘J’ on it. Biles has been on the prowl for local makeup artists who could help her get dolled up for Owens’ matches. This time, she found stylists in California.

Previously, the gymnast has sported many whacky outfits with the NFL star’s name and jersey number printed everywhere on her outfit. One would consider the gesture to be a bold statement, but that’s something Biles takes pride in.

So far, the Packers have been performing consistently, and many allude to the fact that Biles is Owens’ lucky charm. Even their iconic match against the Kansas City Chiefs grabbed eyeballs as fans shifted their attention from the sportspersons to Biles and Taylor Swift cheering for their respective partners.

What went down at the Packers vs. Chiefs with Simone Biles’ fans?

There were chances of both the Olympic gymnast and the pop star hanging out together. And that got people’s eyes on the screen for reasons other than the intriguing match. Many were happy to see Biles thrive and cheer, while Swift already held the hearts of many.

Soon, the celebrity spotting turned into a game. Fans competed on who they wanted to see for most camera shots. And while Biles couldn’t interact with Swift, one could keep up their hopes for upcoming matches.