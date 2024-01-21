HomeSearch

Repping Husband’s Jersey Number, Simone Biles Gets Dolled Up for Packers’ ‘Game Day’

Radha Iyer
|Published

Repping Husband’s Jersey Number, Simone Biles Gets Dolled Up for Packers’ ‘Game Day’

Nov 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Olympic gymnast Simone Biles watches the Green Bay Packers warm up before game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

For Olympian Simone Biles, one of her long-standing rituals is to cheer for her better half in every given situation. In most cases, NFL icon Jonathan Owens’ matches often witness the enthusiastic gymnast supporting her husband from the sidelines. And she does so by making a statement every time.

Biles’ outfits are characterized by usually incorporating the team colors into Owens’ name and jersey number. Her recent Instagram stories are proof that the gymnast can get all ‘glammed up’ along with sporting her husband’s initials, name, and the number ’34’ everywhere.

Be it sharing sweet kisses on the sidelines or posting a series of updates from the field, Biles is truly one of her husband’s biggest cheerleaders. She went all out with her outfit and makeup for the recent Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers. The cherry on top was sporting a jacket with the words ‘Mrs. Owens’ juxtaposed against her husband’s jersey number ’34’.

Usually switching places from the sidelines to the seating area, Biles makes sure to keep her fans updated throughout the match. She shared an adorable moment with Owens on the field before he went back to help score touchdowns.

“good luck today baby
go 34
let’s do the damn thing
I’m so proud of you”

After that, the Olympian gave a glimpse of her ‘game day’ glam look for the match, complete with a tank top with the number ’34’ on it and a necklace with the letter ‘J’ on it. Biles has been on the prowl for local makeup artists who could help her get dolled up for Owens’ matches. This time, she found stylists in California.

Previously, the gymnast has sported many whacky outfits with the NFL star’s name and jersey number printed everywhere on her outfit. One would consider the gesture to be a bold statement, but that’s something Biles takes pride in.

So far, the Packers have been performing consistently, and many allude to the fact that Biles is Owens’ lucky charm. Even their iconic match against the Kansas City Chiefs grabbed eyeballs as fans shifted their attention from the sportspersons to Biles and Taylor Swift cheering for their respective partners.

What went down at the Packers vs. Chiefs with Simone Biles’ fans?

There were chances of both the Olympic gymnast and the pop star hanging out together. And that got people’s eyes on the screen for reasons other than the intriguing match. Many were happy to see Biles thrive and cheer, while Swift already held the hearts of many.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0xafO6PZ9R/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Soon, the celebrity spotting turned into a game. Fans competed on who they wanted to see for most camera shots. And while Biles couldn’t interact with Swift, one could keep up their hopes for upcoming matches.

Share this article

About the author

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer is a US Sports writer at The SportsRush. With a Master's degree in Media and Communication, and a background in content creation and production, sports journalism has been a part and parcel of her demonstrated history in the said field. Olympic sports hold a special place in her heart, and she is particularly interested in sports like track and field, gymnastics, and swimming. She also draws inspiration from legendary athletes like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, and many more.

Read more from Radha Iyer