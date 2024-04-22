“Never Underestimate the Competition”: Michael Johnson Offers Critique for Letsile Tebogo as He Loses Against Courtney Lindsey at Kip Keino Classic 2024

Four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson never shies away from criticising athletes or pointing out their mistakes. This time, after the Kip Keino Classic’s 200-meter race, he shared his views on Letsile Tebogo on his X account. The Botswana sprinter lost on his quest for gold while facing American athlete Courtney Lindsey. The retired Olympian pointed out some of the mistakes made by the 19-year-old.

Before the Kip Keino Classic, many track enthusiasts were looking forward to Tebogo. The sprinter made bold statements following his ASA Grand Prix tour achievements. Securing the world record in the 300-meter category was a big deal for his career, but he has greater ambitions ahead of the Olympic season.

Tebogo was excited to return to Kenya for the event, as he had started his international career in the same country. However, the gird featured 8 athletes, and among them was Courtney Lindsey, who secured the 200-meter world lead a few days ahead of the Kip Keino Classic. Both of the athletes fought a terrific track battle at the Nyayo National Stadium.

They raced it out on the track until the final stretch, but Lindsey was a few fractions of seconds ahead of Tebogo. After watching the race, Johnson had a word for the Botswana sprinter.

“Letsile probably learned a lesson today. Never underestimate the competition and run the whole race. He thought he could take it easy on the curve and run Courtney down on the straight.”

He points out how Tebogo tried to cut Lindsey down to the final stretch but lacked his overall pace. The Olympian also suggests the sprinter not to be overconfident ahead of any race and take the opponent at ease.

The Botswana sprinter has many more events to prove himself worthy of that Olympic stage. However, even if he makes it to the biggest stage of sports, he will be facing a fierce American track sensation.

The biggest challenge that Letsile Tebogo will face on the international stage

Letsile Tebogo became the talk of the track world when he secured a silver and a bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. He ended his 2023 season on a high note, but he also saw the pace of Noah Lyles in the world championships.

Back in Budapest, Lyles secured three gold medals, and he participated in two events where the young sprinter was also present. The American athlete was a formidable force on track, and this year too, he is planning to give it his all in the Olympics. Lyles has shared his interest in participating in many track categories, and fans might see him battling it out with Tebogo very soon.