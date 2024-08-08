“Let That Boy Run”: Track World Hopeful After Quincy Wilson Features in a Training Video Before Men’s 4x400M Relay at Paris Olympics

Quincy Wilson competes in the finals of the men’s 400 meters during day four of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Monday, June 24, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Credit-© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

After pulling out of the mixed 4×400-meter relay, the track and field community became increasingly concerned about Quincy Wilson.

The 16-year-old is Team USA’s youngest Olympian at the Paris Olympics, and because his strength is in the 400-meter, his only hope is the upcoming men’s 4×400-meter relays.

Recently, a b/w training video featuring Wilson and his coach Joe Lee was uploaded on Fitzroy Dunkley’s X profile, where the athlete was seen practicing block starts with a baton.

“Quincy Wilson does block starts with a baton. Could this be in an indication that Wilson will come out the gate for the US’s 4x400m “

Running a 400 is never easy, since it requires both pace and a specific plan to keep up with the competition. However, as the youngest athlete in the pack, Wilson is undoubtedly under a lot of pressure.

The reasons for his withdrawal from the mixed 4×400-meter relay remain unknown, as there was no official statement to accompany the decision.

However, while Team USA provided the track prodigy the opportunity to arrive in the Olympic Village based on his success in the Olympic Trials, the community only wanted him to compete in at least one race.

Please let that boy run. Mike is already looking silly for running him on the mixed relay. Don’t double down on a bad decision mike! — Heavy Hands Boxing (@tweetdting) August 7, 2024

Since the 16-year-old was seen training for the race start of a relay with a baton in hand, this fan has predicted the men’s 4×400-meter relay lineup for Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

We got all 3 guys into the final for today so I’m sure they’d appreciate not having to run again til the 10th. So Quincy – Deadmon – Bassit/Bailey – Norwood? We could put Noah as a prelim relay leg if we want to rest our fastest guy. In this scenario, Bassit misses 400mh final. — Ukrainian Hunk (@HunkUkrainian) August 7, 2024

Relays are always tricky and should be approached with a proper strategy. However, because Wilson is the team’s youngest member, one supporter suggested that the athlete demonstrate his abilities rather than being subjected to excessive pressure.

If he runs, it’s more likely third leg. Least pressure, least contact. — Ted Bell (@JTedBell) August 7, 2024

There are lots of 400-meter runners vying for a spot in the men’s 4×400-meter relays, and one fan considered Wilson’s participation in that category as unlikely.

This looks like relay camp WEEKS ago prior to his rumored “injury”. ‍♂️. Although a lead off leg for him could be a great scenario if he is healthy of course . I just don’t see the old heads letting the young man run. — Coach Caesar Morales (@ceasealeo23) August 7, 2024

Despite being the youngest, Wilson is placed 11th in the world lead in the 400 meters after running 44.20 at the Holloway Pro Classic, and he has a slight possibility of competing in the 4×400-meter relay.

I still don’t believe they are going to run him which is a shame but we’ll see him hopefully in LA in 4 years. — Coach Q (@qthetrackcoach) August 7, 2024

There are still many rumors about Wilson, including whether he will be competing in the coveted event’s first round. Until Team USA makes an official announcement, it is difficult to guess the relay lineup.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay will begin on August 9 at 5:05 a.m. ET and American fans are already hoping for a gold medal!