"Let That Boy Run": Track World Hopeful After Quincy Wilson Features in a Training Video Before Men's 4x400M Relay at Paris Olympics

After pulling out of the mixed 4×400-meter relay, the track and field community became increasingly concerned about Quincy Wilson.

The 16-year-old is Team USA’s youngest Olympian at the Paris Olympics, and because his strength is in the 400-meter, his only hope is the upcoming men’s 4×400-meter relays.

Recently, a b/w training video featuring Wilson and his coach Joe Lee was uploaded on Fitzroy Dunkley’s X profile, where the athlete was seen practicing block starts with a baton.

Quincy Wilson does block starts with a baton. Could this be in an indication that Wilson will come out the gate for the US’s 4x400m

Running a 400 is never easy, since it requires both pace and a specific plan to keep up with the competition. However, as the youngest athlete in the pack, Wilson is undoubtedly under a lot of pressure.

The reasons for his withdrawal from the mixed 4×400-meter relay remain unknown, as there was no official statement to accompany the decision.

However, while Team USA provided the track prodigy the opportunity to arrive in the Olympic Village based on his success in the Olympic Trials, the community only wanted him to compete in at least one race.

Since the 16-year-old was seen training for the race start of a relay with a baton in hand, this fan has predicted the men’s 4×400-meter relay lineup for Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

Relays are always tricky and should be approached with a proper strategy. However, because Wilson is the team’s youngest member, one supporter suggested that the athlete demonstrate his abilities rather than being subjected to excessive pressure.

There are lots of 400-meter runners vying for a spot in the men’s 4×400-meter relays, and one fan considered Wilson’s participation in that category as unlikely.

Despite being the youngest, Wilson is placed 11th in the world lead in the 400 meters after running 44.20 at the Holloway Pro Classic, and he has a slight possibility of competing in the 4×400-meter relay.

There are still many rumors about Wilson, including whether he will be competing in the coveted event’s first round. Until Team USA makes an official announcement, it is difficult to guess the relay lineup.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay will begin on August 9 at 5:05 a.m. ET and American fans are already hoping for a gold medal!

