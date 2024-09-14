“Was There for Me During My Hard Times”: Letsile Tebogo Opens Up About His Brotherhood With Fred Kerley

Rivalries often take center stage in the competitive track and field world. However, the bond between Botswana’s sprinting sensation Letsile Tebogo and American champion Fred Kerley tells a different story. In a recent interview, Tebogo opened up about the unexpected friendship between the two athletes.

The Wanda Diamond League’s YouTube channel posted a short documentary video titled ‘UNSCRIPTED: FINAL, Brussels 2024′. In the video, Tebogo discussed his excitement for the last race in the highly sought-after league. He acknowledged the pressure that had built up before Brussels but was keen to finish the season on a high note.

Tebogo was looking forward to sharing the 200-meter grid with Kerley. He discussed the emotions surrounding any event with the American sprinter alongside him:

“With Fred, I know we are always going to have fun because he’s my brother. I’m the little boy, like he always says, so, I’m always happy to see Fred in that line-up.“

Kerley has always been known for his secretive personality, but Tebogo revealed an entirely different side of the American athlete. He claimed that every time he competed against him, he always had a good time throughout the competition.

Tebogo further stated that Kerley always treated him as a younger brother, and whenever the American appeared at an event, the Botswanan was always pleased to watch him perform.

Apart from being delighted to compete against Kerley, Tebogo said he was always amazed to see him. In an event in which both of them participate, they know that one of them will have to defeat the other, yet they never allow their competitive nature to interfere with their brotherhood.

In addition to their track experiences, Tebogo discussed the significant role Kerley has played in his life:

“Fred was there for me during my hard times. I remember he just text me, and when I don’t respond, he’ll just get mad at me.“

Despite Tebogo’s numerous top accolades in the sport, he credited Kerley as one of his most important support systems. The American assisted the Botswanan in getting through difficult times. Tebogo also recalled instances when he couldn’t text Kerley back; the 29-year-old would get mad at him.

The two competitors will compete in the Brussels Diamond League Final’s men’s 200-meter race and will strive for the title, which will be added to their many other accomplishments in the 2024 season.