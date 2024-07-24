Rapper Snoop Dogg to Be One of the Olympic Torchbearers Ahead of the Paris Opening Ceremony

When American rapper Snoop Dogg was introduced as a member of NBC’s coverage crew for the Paris Olympics, the whole sports world was taken by surprise. He quickly made headlines, and while fans knew the 52-year-old was interested in a variety of sports, they were not expecting this partnership.

However, the American rapper has returned to the spotlight after being designated one of the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame, as reported by Mathieu Hanotin on X.

The coveted event is taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, and with only a few days remaining, the town’s mayor has formally confirmed it, as he writes:

“Saint-Denis, final stop before the Eiffel Tower! An international casting @SnoopDogg for the final journey of the Olympic flame.”

Hanotin also claimed in the official release that the day’s highlight would be a presentation by French singer Slimane, performing live on France TV.

Saint-Denis, ultime étape avant la Tour Eiffel !

Un casting international @SnoopDogg

pour le dernier parcours de la flamme olympique. Avec un concert de @Slimaneoff en point d’orgue de cette journée, en direct sur @FranceTV depuis le parvis de la Basilique.

In @lemondefr ↘️ pic.twitter.com/CmmiyXucm9 — Mathieu Hanotin (@MathieuHanotin) July 23, 2024

Hosting an event like the Olympic Games is never easy, but with everyone’s assistance, the entire management team is working hard to provide the finest experience possible, not just for the spectators but also for the participating athletes and significant figures who will be in Saint-Denis.

However, Snoop Dogg will not be alone in this torch-bearing ceremony on Friday; French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar will also join him, and the identity of the person who will light the Olympic cauldron on the night of the opening ceremony has yet to be announced by officials.

This will undoubtedly be an important moment for the American rapper, as he represents his country at one of the largest sports venues. Before the Olympic Games, Snoop Dogg expressed an interest in track and field, and the public witnessed him in a completely different shape at the US Olympic Trials.

Snoop Dogg Unveils His Athletic Side

Snoop Dogg is most known for his upbeat personality and popular songs, but Hayward Field, which held the US Olympic Trials, showcased the American rapper’s sprinting abilities. He performed a 200-meter sprint in 34.44 seconds, despite being 52 years old.

Snoop Dogg was also spotted warming up in lane 4 of the track, and as the gun went off, the entire audience cheered for him. This run’s goal was not to test his sprinting powers but to demonstrate that the rapper was still healthy and fit enough to perform at his age.