Simone Biles’ Half-Sister Micah Stands Up for Birth Mother Amid Criticism: “She’s Still a Work in Progress”

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States prepares to compete on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprising twist to the ongoing saga surrounding Simone Biles’ complex family history, her half-sister Micah Niara has stepped into the spotlight to defend their birth mother. Amidst a flurry of public criticism, Micah’s bold stance sheds new light on the challenges of addiction, redemption, and the often messy reality of familial bonds in the public eye.

Micah took to TikTok to address the situation, stating: “I have my own feelings about my sister but we not gone do too much on Shanon Biles. I will take it there with everybody on this planet about my mama.”

This response came in the wake of recent criticism directed at Shanon Biles, the gymnast’s biological mother, following her interview with the Daily Mail.

Micah revealed that she didn’t develop a relationship with Shanon until she was 17 years old due to specific issues Shanon was dealing with at the time.

While acknowledging that their mother wasn’t always present, Micah described Shanon as “a work in progress” and expressed pride in her mother’s efforts to improve.

She also voiced respect for Simone’s decision not to have a relationship with Shanon but emphasized that this shouldn’t be the sole basis for public judgment.

“I’m not going to let y’all get on this internet and bash my mom, or say anything bad, or anything of that sort because she’s not a bad person. She’s done nothing to Simone. Life happened to her.”

Micah also disclosed that Shanon has eight children, including Simone, her two full siblings, and five half-siblings. She stressed that she couldn’t bear the hatred directed at their mother, asserting that Shanon has become a better person through her experiences.

Micah expressed that each of her siblings has unique feelings about Shanon, which she fully respects. As Biles’ half-sister, Micah acknowledged that Simone’s hesitantness about connecting with her biological mother is understandable. However, she added that if the gymnast ever decided to give her mother a chance, Shanon would be open to it.

In her TikTok video, Micah concluded with a plea to social media users, asking them to consider her mother’s life experiences and, instead of harboring negative feelings, accept the person Shanon has become.

In the recent Daily Mail interview, Shanon admitted that she has come to terms with being separated from her child. She expressed willingness to reconnect with Simone whenever the gymnast feels ready to allow her back into her life.

The Olympian’s mother also said she would remain patient regarding her daughter’s decision and expressed pride in Simone’s achievements and current life path.