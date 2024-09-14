Gabby Thomas Reveals Her ‘Foundation for Success’ With a Special Message

Gabby Thomas became the darling of the country not just for her stellar performances and records on track but also beyond it. The Harvard graduate made waves when she aced through the trials at Oregon to make it to the Paris Olympics, setting a stunning pace on the track. However, her academic achievements are what get her credits for her success.

In a recent post on X, Thomas exclaimed how much she believed in the power of education to develop an individual’s overall well-being. She also posted an inspiring message to encourage people to seek out academic achievements for their well-being.

I always say education has been my foundation for success- it opens doors and empowers us to chase our dreams. Stay curious, stay driven, and never stop learning!! — Gabby Thomas (@itsgabbyt) September 12, 2024

Thomas has a stellar educational record alongside her endeavors on the track. She graduated in neurobiology and global health from Harvard University and her post-graduation in epidemiology from the University of Texas Health Science Center. In addition, she volunteers at a local healthcare clinic as part of her fieldwork for her degree.

These achievements barely scratch the surface of how versatile Thomas is. She sets the example of how one can balance passion and work in a healthy manner, thus providing room for all-round development.

But striving to learn and grow constantly is not the only lesson Thomas has recently imparted to track and field enthusiasts. On her visit to the University of Nevada Las Vegas, she interacted with some of the student-athletes and shared some words of wisdom.

Thomas’ wise words at UNLV gave student-athletes some hope

As much as Thomas stands for balancing education and sports delicately, she also acknowledges how one must give up on certain joys to let that happen.

She recently visited the University of Nevada Las Vegas for quick training before flying off to New York for the Athlos meet, and that’s when she talked about this subject in detail.

The three-time Olympian began by thanking the institution for its facilities and the opportunity to interact with students. After showing them the ropes of transitioning from student-athletes to pros, Thomas stressed the importance of prioritizing and sacrificing.

She explained how in order to become really good at their passions, they must learn to understand what to keep and let go of during training and studying. Juggling academics and sports can get difficult, and one might not always have fun, but the results would be promising.