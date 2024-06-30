“She’s Ready for It”: In an Epic Crossover, Taylor Swift Roots for Simone Biles Ahead of the Paris Olympics Team Selection

While it’s not something new for celebrities to support their favorite athletes and cheer for them publicly, this case might leave fans in awe. Popstar Taylor Swift recently championed gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles after her floor routine for the final Olympic trials went viral.

Biles, who has been neck deep in Olympic trials prep stunned the Minneapolis crowd with her finesse and grace. As an all-around category icon, she managed to keep up her poise so well that one couldn’t pick out faults from her routine. The worldwide support for the Olympian isn’t surprising since this year, it looks like she came to win.

Her floor routine for the Olympic trials finals was special as she performed to a song by Swift, called ‘…Ready for it?’. With high leaps, twists, and a huge smile on her face, the outcome seemed promising for her.

The official X account of the NBC Olympics & Paralympics posted Biles’ floor routine, referencing the singer’s recent hit. Hyping fans up for what was about to come, they offered the rare footage for them to get mesmerized by.

Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho❤️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 29, 2024

“…Ready for it? SIMONE BILES’ FLOOR ROUTINE #USAGTrials24″

Swift, who seemed overjoyed at the song choice already, was quick to chime in with her support. She revealed how she had been watching the clip constantly, presumably with disbelief surrounding Biles’ talent and precision.

Biles and Swift go way back, with their friendly camaraderie being quite a popular sight to witness. Even before their glamorous NFL WAG life, courtesy of Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens, and Swift’s partner, Travis Kelce, the stars had shared some heartwarming moments online.

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift have always lifted each other up

The Tokyo Olympics was a poignant moment in the history of gymnastics, where Biles had to part ways after ‘Twisties’ caused some danger. She still managed to bag the bronze for her balance beam routine, and Swift was in awe of it all.

During the NBC broadcast of the competition, the Eras Tour star couldn’t help but get emotional about how things had played out. Calling Biles ‘a hero’, she went on to cheer for her passionately as the gymnast fought her demons. Biles could neither contain her joy nor her tears watching all of this unfold, and the women shared a beautiful moment of support and resilience.