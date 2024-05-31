After Winning 200M Sprint Last Year, Noah Lyles Returns to Jamaica for a New Challenge, Leaving Fans in a Frenzy

Noah Lyles participates in numerous track meets before any major competition every season. He knows the value of such events, which makes him ready for the upcoming Olympics. The athlete will be in Jamaica for the Racers Grand Prix, scheduled for June 1, and he has dedicated an Instagram video to the event. The video also caught the attention of the fans, who were just excited for him to run the 100 meters at the National Stadium.

The video begins with the tropical country’s coconut trees and a breathtaking aerial view of the ocean. The video then transitions to Lyles, as the athlete had competed in the 200-meter sprint last year, which he won by an outstanding time.

It also depicts Bolt coming down from the stands to meet the six-time world champion, clearly in awe of his performances. They also exchanged a hug as they appreciated each other’s records and the way they had influenced the track community.

This video, which had a pinch of nostalgia in it, captivated a lot of fans who were just waiting for Lyles to run in the Jamaican event.

“Go and earn that gold medal for the red, white and blue, Noah!”

The Racers Grand Prix will also serve as the venue for Usain Bolt and Chris Gayle’s 100-meter sprint showdown, which this fan believes Lyles will compete in with a sarcastic tone.

“Are you the one coming fourth? neverrrrrr @usainbolt @nojo18 @chrisgayle333 @asafasub10king”

Along with Lyles, many other well-known athletes will be on the 100-meter grid, which excites this fan.

“Line-up is stacked.”

Recently, Lyles has begun bringing a suitcase with him, and this fan has a quest for the track star.

“Yessir, go get another W!! #securethebag”

Another track fan is simply thrilled for the American athlete, welcoming him to the country to train for his Olympic year.

“I’m rooting for you my bro but if wanna get that 200m record can come Jamaica and train.”

The entire track world is looking forward to June because of the number of big events that will take place. Prior to that point, Lyles had been performing exceptionally well at every outdoor event he participated in. The athlete has yet to run the 200 meters, but he has performed excellently in the 100 meters and even in his most recent 150-meter event at the Atlanta City Games, which drew the attention of several track legends, including Justin Gatlin.

Justin Gatlin is Taken Aback by Noah Lyles’ Speed

Athletes are required to be in peak condition before competing in major competitions such as the World Championships or the Olympics. The track stars eventually gain the necessary momentum with a lot of practice; however, some of them, such as Noah Lyles, are simply better than the rest of the grid.

Justin Gatlin was taken aback by the athlete’s triumph in the 150-meter sprint at the Atlanta City Games, where he tied the American record with Tyson Gay in 14.41 seconds. He can’t believe the track star ran such a fast time so early in the season, given the number of events remaining before the Olympics. Gatlin is especially excited for Lyles because, based on his current form, he could be able to accomplish his goal in the 200 meters at the big event in Paris.