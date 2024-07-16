Track Icon Benjamin Richardson Becomes the Second-Fastest Man in South Africa After La Chaux-De-Fonds Win

The track and field world might have just gotten itself another speedy contender to battle it out at the upcoming Olympics. South African sprinter Benjamin Richardson, recently set a record of 9.86 seconds in the 100m race at the Resisprint La Chaux-De-Fonds in Switzerland.

The 20-year-old athlete is already a U-20 World Athletics champion with several medals in his bag. Although his expertise ranges between 100m to 400m sprints, the Paris Olympics will witness him compete in the 100m and 200m races.

Richardson happened to beat his personal best at the Switzerland meet, where he zoomed to the finish line faster than his record time of 10.08s. In doing so, he defeated American sprinter Ronnie Baker, who clocked in at 9.96.

9.86s!! Benjamin Richardson broke ground to a massive Personal Best of 9.86s (+1.9) to win the men’s 100m at La Chaux-De-Fonds! He becomes the 2nd fastest South African man, beating Ronnie Baker in 9.96s (SB) and Ebrahima Camara in a huge Gambian Record of 9.98s. pic.twitter.com/cIaG2h6xJk — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) July 14, 2024

The fastest man in the 100m event in South Africa is still a title proudly held by Akani Simbine, who recorded a 9.84s sprint to the finish line three years ago at a Hungary meet. But Richardson still has a lot to rejoice about since his achievements didn’t stop at the 100m category.

In the 200m race at the same meet, he clocked in at 19.99, making two of his races under 10s and 20s, respectively. This could mean that the South African is already packing a punch for the Olympics to be able to go up against some of the top contenders across the world.

Particularly, it would be interesting to see him go up against Noah Lyles, who recently beat Simbine’s best timing at the US Trials with 9.83s to the finish line. Both these men will head to Paris to represent their countries and do their best to be the world’s favorite.

Noah Lyles intimidates other contenders with his smooth run to the finish during trials

The US Track and Field trials finals this season were full of eventful occurrences and terrific performances from the athletes. Lyles, in particular, has shone brightly on track with his speed show and record timings that could be promising during the finals.

The 200m finals witnessed an easy finish for the 26-year-old, who has been having an impressive track record. Wrapping up at a stunning 19.53, he set a new record at the trials this season, serving as a warning for competitors across the world.

Similarly, his 100m run was a smooth sprint to the finish line, and he was closely followed by fellow competitor and another athlete to look forward to this summer – Kenny Bednarek. As the Paris Olympics is just around the corner, Lyles still has some time to sharpen up and bolt past everyone to a roaring finish.