AAI Announces the 2024 Award Nominees

For more than 40 years, American Athlete, Inc. (AAI) has presented the AAI award, honoring the most outstanding collegiate senior female gymnast in the country. The AAI award, A.K.A., the Heisman Trophy for Women’s Gymnastics, is an award by coaches facilitated by the AAI.

Advertisement

With 41 winners being announced till now since its inception in 1982, most candidates are eager to know who will take home the award this year. This award has become a symbol of excellence in the world of gymnastics. This year, an exceptional 50 senior female gymnastics athletes were nominated, showcasing the depth of talent in women’s gymnastics. However, how are these candidates selected?

Every year, the head coaches submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice who they believe deserve this prestigious recognition. Out of these candidates, they later narrow down the list to 6 athletes, from which they declare one as the winner.

Advertisement

The Marketing Manager for AAI, Lisa Ebersole, who has been part of this initiative, says it’s been an incredible journey. The privilege for her to witness how much of an impact this award has created on these athletes is priceless.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to witness and be a part of the impact the AAI Award has on these exceptional individuals over the past 20 years.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3iQWRXs5Bv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The 2024 nominations of the 50 talented gymnasts from various universities in America are as follows:

Shania Adams – University of Alabama

Alyssa Al-Ashari – Northern Illinois University

Courtney Blackson – Boise State University

Luisa Blanco – University of Alabama

Raisa Boris – Eastern Michigan University

Brianna Brooks – Utah State University

Aria Brusch – Auburn University

Haleigh Bryant – Louisiana State University

Chae Campbell – University of California, Los Angeles

Audrey Davis – University of Oklahoma

Kinsey Davis – University of Nebraska

Brooke Donabedian – Temple University

Katie Finnegan – University of Georgia

Margzetta Frazier – University of California, Los Angeles

Gianna Gerdes – University of Minnesota

Kylie Gorgenyi – University of New Hampshire

Gayla Griswold – Lindenwood University

Malia Hargrove – University of Arizona

Olivia Hollingsworth – Auburn University

Mya Hooten – University of Minnesota

Jessica Hutchinson – University of Denver

Maddie Johnston – Penn State University

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm – University of Washington

Angelica Labat – Illinois State University

Ellie Lazzari – University of Florida

Emily Leese – Rutgers University

Andi Li – University of California

Lauren Macpherson – San Jose State University

Alondra Maldonado – Talladega College

Chloe Negrete – North Carolina State University

Victoria Nguyen – University of Florida

Maile O’Keefe – University of Utah

Nya Reed – University of California, Los Angeles

Payton Richards – University of Florida

Elease Rollins – Brigham Young University

Jensen Scalzo – University of Arkansas

Hannah Scharf – Arizona State University

Sienna Schreiber – University of Missouri

Emma Silberman – University of Maryland

Ragan Smith – University of Oklahoma

Cassie Stevens – Auburn University

Mia Takekawa – University of Illinois

Megan Teter – Ball State University

Lauren Thomas – Iowa State University

Hallie Thompson – University of North Carolina

Rebecca Wells – Clemson University

Chloe Widner – Stanford University

Gabby Wilson – University of Michigan

Daisy Woodring – Texas Woman’s University

Raena Worley – University of Kentucky

Auburn, UCLA, and Florida universities have nominated three candidates each for this year.

Advertisement

Previous Winners of the AAI Gymnastics Awards

Sierra Brooks was honored with the title of AAI, the nation’s esteemed gymnastics award, in 2023. She has accomplished a lot through her four-year journey in the field by winning honors like Big Ten Gymnast of the Year for consecutive years and three-time Regional Gymnast of the Year.

Previous Winners

2014 – Emily Wong

2015 – Georgia Dabritz

2016 – Lindsay Mable

2017 – Ashleigh Gnat

2018 -Elizabeth Price

2019 – Sarah Finnegan

2020 – Maggie Nichols

2021 – Lexy Ramler

2022 – Natalie Wojcik

2023 – Sierra Brook

In addition, the 2024 winner announcement will be made during the NCAA Championships in April this year.