mobile app bar

“Waiting for the rest… to finish”: Katie Ledecky Takes Internet by Storm with Gold and Record-Breaking Performance in Women’s 1500m Freestyle at Paris Olympics

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Waiting for the rest... to finish":" Katie Ledecky Takes Internet by Storm with Gold and Record-Breaking Performance in Women's 1500m Freestyle at Paris Olympics"

Jul 31, 2024; Nanterre, France; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

A flurry of records tumbled as Katie Ledecky, the American swimmer, raced to the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle category. She became the first-ever female swimmer to win the gold medal at four different Olympic games. And the way she achieved the win made it all the more impressive.

Following a bronze medal win in the women’s 400m freestyle category, Ledecky was out for redemption. After a strong start to the 1500m event, she kept building on her lead and finished so far ahead that no other swimmer was even in the frame. With a time of 15.30:02, she also improved on her previous Olympic record.

Katie Ledecky tied with Jenny Thompson for the most gold medals by an American woman at the Olympics and became the most decorated American female swimmer in Olympics history with a total of 12 Olympic medals: 8 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze. The absolute dominance of Ledecky was a sight to behold as fans stormed to X to celebrate.

Katie Ledecky had to wait for a full ten seconds before the French swimmer Kirpichnikova secured the silver medal, finishing with a time of 1:40.35. The huge time difference between the first and second-place finishers was a loving sight for fans.

One fan pointed out how Ledecky’s win seemed like she was the only participant.

Meanwhile, another brought out the iconic Mr. Bean meme when referring to Ledecky waiting for others to finish.

Another mentioned how Ledecky’s dominance made it feel like she was swimming in a different pool.

As the competition between the Australian and American athletes heats up, Ledecky still has the chance to rack up one more gold for her country. With Michael Phelps joining the battle from outside, the likes of Ledecky and Co. are taking it to the Aussies in the pool.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these