“Sleeping Giant Waking Up”: Justin Gatlin Hopeful After Matthew Hudson-Smith’s Incredible Performance at Oslo Diamond League

The latest episode of the ‘Ready Set Go’ podcast on YouTube saw Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green addressing several updates from the Track and Field universe. The Diamond League tour has provided plenty of action on the plate, and the 400-meter sprint in Oslo piqued the interest of the two track icons. They both shared their thoughts on British athlete Matthew Hudson-Smith, who not only won but also set a personal best, a European record, and took the world lead.

While on the podcast, green described how he was utterly taken aback by Matthew’s performance and the way he celebrated the victory. Gatlin then recollected how they both sat down with the British athlete a few months ago on the podcast and discussed his personal life story.

The four-time world champion also emphasized that Matthew is a chosen 400-meter athlete, which is one of the most difficult divisions to race, and that the sprint demonstrated his commitment ahead of the Olympics, saying:

“When you watch that race, it’s like you saw a sleeping giant waking up, and I want to see what he can do on a consistent level.”

Matthew Hudson-Smith’s success in the Oslo Diamond League has boosted Gatlin’s trust in the British athlete. He understands what he is capable of, and the four-time world champion wishes him an abundance of success in the forthcoming track meets, knowing how important the Olympic season is.

Interestingly, considering the British athlete’s incredible performance, the two track titans wanted him to face off against someone from his own nation.

Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green demand an exhibition event

There are numerous track rivalries out there, but things get interesting when the rivalry is between competitors from the same country. Matthew Hudson-Smith and Zharnel Hughes are anticipated to engage in a track duel, as Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green want them to. The two British athletes, according to track experts, could be set on a 300-meter course because of their differences in preferred categories.

Zharnel is a 200-meter athlete, while Matthew is a 400-meter runner. Hence, the 300-meter run would be an ideal test for them, as each division offers a different level of difficulty.

Green also wants popular shoe brands such as Adidas and Puma to participate in this exhibition event, which will not only attract more people but also serve as a brand promotion. Fans are awaiting Olympic action in July, but they would not mind a friendly track clash between these two athletes.