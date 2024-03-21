“Let’s Do Something”: Noah Lyles Hints on Fan Collab After Updating His Social Media Profile Picture as a Tribute to Goku

Like many others, Noah Lyles enjoys watching the Dragon Ball anime series. In honor of the late mangaka Akira Toriyama, he changed his Instagram profile picture to an edited image of himself, symbolizing the iconic character Goku. On the other hand, the editor of this image approached the American track star via X, hinting at a possible collaboration.

Noah Lyles wrote a lengthy Instagram message days after Akira Toriyama’s death, who created the Dragon Ball anime series. Lyles was greatly inspired by the series of the legendary mangaka throughout his big races.

Writing the tribute statement, Lyles was visibly emotional; he even included multiple photos of himself in striking poses reminiscent of the show’s protagonist, Goku. He struck the iconic “Kamehameha” pose in one of the several pictures of the Instagram post. Lyles also used the edited photo for his IG profile picture.

Kyle Klosinski, the editor of the picture, later took to X, saying, “Loving the new profile pic @LylesNoah. A lot has changed since I made this way back in 2019. Always down to collab again in the future.”

Lyles is known for acknowledging many fan messages and sometimes even replying to them. This message from Klosinski also sparked something in the track star’s mind. And, Lyles replied to the X post:

“Let’s do something.”

The American track star’s message was very brief. However, such brief messages are enough for his supporters to know what Lyles is up to.

Noah Lyles clearing a doubt for a fan

Noah Lyles likes to put his supporters’ minds at ease on occasion. One fan had a question for the track star after he wrote following the World Athletics Indoor Championships about some important things he learned when he was in the early phase of his athletic career. “How does one become more marketable?” was the fan’s question.

Quickly responding to the inquiry was Lyles, who has plenty of sponsors due to his track record and overall charisma. He then pointed out that taking public speaking training may make one more marketable. Becoming at ease in front of the camera is crucial, and he emphasized that point.