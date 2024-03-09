Days After Becoming World Champion, Elle St. Pierre Celebrates Son’s Birthday With Wholesome Photoshoot

Elle St. Pierre triumphed in the women’s 3000-meter event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Just after winning the gold medal in Glasgow, the newly crowned world champion celebrated her son’s first birthday. Allie, the photographer who shot a unique session in honor of the joyous occasion, posted the images on her Instagram.

The Instagram post commemorated the birthday of the world champion’s son, Ivans, with eight unique photographs. The photographer also penned down a heartwarming message in the caption of the post, saying, “Certainly a March to remember for this family – world indoor CHAMPION and a FIRST birthday! So much to be proud of, Elle.”

Elle St. Pierre, after looking at the special IG post, was mesmerized. To show her gratitude, the 3000-meter event winner replied to the post and wrote:

“Thanks Allie!!”

The family looked stunning in their outfits. The Instagram post began with a photo of the parents holding their one-year-old son. Jamie St. Pierre, the husband of the Olympic runner, sported a red-and-black checkered shirt with blue jeans, while his wife wore an off-white sweater with black jeans. It was touching, however, since their son wore an outfit that had elements from both of his parents’ outfits.

The second shot was a portrait of the world champion holding her son, and even the little boy grinned at the camera. A close-up shot of the infant was in the next photo. The father and kid were having a fun time, as per the fourth photograph in the Instagram post.

But there was something unique about the fifth photograph. It depicted the whole family having fun together. The toddler looked at the dog with a curious expression as his father held him near the pet. It was a sweet shot since the dog was also staring at the kid with an innocent expression of curiosity and playfulness.

Elle St. Pierre achieving multiple feats in style

At the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Elle St. Pierre won the gold medal in the 3000-meter event. Although this was a huge win, the athlete did achieve other feats too. First of all, it was a comeback victory for the American runner and a return to form. She had previously competed in this event in 2022 but had to settle for silver.

Additionally, her timing of 8:20.87 was the quickest in the event’s history. St. Pierre, a few weeks after breaking a national record at the women’s Wanamaker Mile. After winning this gold medal, everything appeared to fall into place, even if she had to miss the 2023 event as she was having her newborn baby boy.