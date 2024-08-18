Rai Benjamin Dubs Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as the ‘John Wick’ of Track and Field

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominated her events at the Paris Olympics, showcasing unparalleled performance in track and field. While she doesn’t have an official nickname, fellow Team USA athlete Rai Benjamin referred to her as the sport’s “John Wick.”

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s YouTube show Nightcap, the men’s 400-meter hurdle Olympic champion revealed that coach Holloway from Florida gave him this moniker, but he preferred to give the title to McLaughlin-Levrone.

Discussing her performance in Paris, Benjamin remarked that McLaughlin-Levrone’s dominance was unparalleled and if she were to lose a race in the near future, it would be an “act of God.”

Sharpe noted that the American hurdler had broken numerous world records, many of which she had previously set, leaving her competitors far behind.

Sharpe also pointed out that during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone faced some competition from Dalilah Muhammad. However, he emphasized that in recent years, particularly in the 400-meter hurdles, no one has come close to matching her times.

Benjamin then highlighted several elements that set the American hurdler apart from the competition. He also emphasized that despite hard work and training, her natural gift sets her apart, making it unlikely for anyone to surpass her in the coming years.

“I mean, she just runs with such confidence, and it’s, I feel like at a certain point you could teach so much, and then after that it’s just pure God-given talent.”

Looking to the future, Sharpe predicted that McLaughlin-Levrone would compete in a few more track meets before the 2025 Tokyo World Championships in the 400-meter hurdles.

He also suggested that her coach might shift her focus to the 400-meter flat, where she could potentially break Marita Koch’s longstanding world record of 47.60 seconds. Benjamin agreed, confidently stating, “I think she does it next year.”

Benjamin explained that McLaughlin-Levrone has nothing left to prove in the 400-meter hurdles, having already reached the pinnacle of the sport.

The 400-meter flat, a category she has previously competed in, would offer her a new challenge and an opportunity to add to her impressive list of accomplishments.

Despite already being a four-time Olympic champion, McLaughlin-Levrone’s potential in various track categories continues to excite the athletics world, with many eagerly anticipating her future performances.