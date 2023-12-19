Simone Biles Reunites With Her Bars and Beams Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

With her stellar performance at the World Championships this year, Simone Biles has all eyes glued to her for the ultimate showdown. The Olympic star once made waves with her decision to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics after she suffered from ‘twisties’. However, after a two-year-long hiatus, Biles is back and geared up for a potential Paris Olympics appearance.

Keeping her fans updated on her life and current ongoings, the star makes sure to document everything online. Recently, after cheering out loud for her husband, Jonathan Owens’ NFL performance, Biles is back to her bars and beams. In a series of Instagram stories, the gymnast practiced a bunch of somersaults and leaps in her gym.

The compilation of videos featured Biles performing some incredible stunts on the gymnastics setup. The 26-year-old stunned her fellow gymnasts with her tricks. In a clip featuring best friend Zoe Miller, the camera captured the latter’s hilariously awestruck reaction to the Olympian’s hold on the bars.

A rigorous practice session indicates the possibility of preparing for the upcoming Olympics. While Biles hasn’t put out a clear statement about whether or not she will be participating, she admitted that Paris was definitely the ultimate goal for 2024. This was enough for fans to hope that they would get to see their beloved gymnast drop jaws on the Olympic stage.

Meanwhile, the gold medalist has also been meeting up with her former teammates. Retired gymnasts Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez were recently featured in a series of photos with Biles. And while the women seemed to be catching up, one would wonder if things were brewing between the icons.

Currently, for the past few weeks, Biles has been in high spirits owing to holiday cheer and Owens’ NFL season. With a bunch of matches lined up, we know that the gymnast will spend her holidays as a cheerleader.

What’s on Simone Biles’ Christmas wish list this year?

Having recently traveled to New York City along with Zoe Miller, Biles scored holiday goals while watching her husband play. Now back home, the gymnast still remains on a holiday high, with glimpses of her Christmas tree in her stories. But what does her heart truly desire for this December?

In an interview with People Magazine, the star admitted to wishing for a low-key Christmas. All she wanted as a present was quality time with her husband and dogs. And from what the NFL season has been indicating so far, the Olympian is already halfway there with her appearances on the bleachers.