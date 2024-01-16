After Packers’ Power-Packed Win, Simone Biles Rings in Celebrations in a Unique Way

With the Packers’ win against the Cowboys at the Wildcard faceoff, Simone Biles has taken the opportunity to celebrate the big win in style. The gymnastics hero has often been the center of attention with her love for the team and husband Jonathan Owens. Amidst cheering out loud for him and showing up to all the matches, Biles has gained popularity for making a statement.

This week, Green Bay packed a punch with a score of 48-32 against Dallas. Biles was on the floor sipping drinks and cheering for her husband and his team. What stood out to everyone was the gymnast’s sparkly and bedazzled outfit, whose colors matched the team well.

Biles sported a bejeweled leather jacket that had Owens’ jersey number ’34’ juxtaposed with the words ‘Mrs. Owens’ on it. She also wore a sparkly pendant neckpiece with the letter ‘J’. The real showstopper though, was the gymnast’s shoes. The knee-high boots were themed according to the Green Bay Packers’ theme colors and stood out to the crowd.

The Olympic hero’s presence this time around solidified her title as Owens’ lady luck. Her ‘Victory Monday’ posts on Instagram, which marked every single match that the Packers won, were a testament to this. In her recent Instagram post, Owens pointed this out by commenting:

“Another victory Monday”

The match was one of the few nail-biting competitions of the season, with many divided over whom to support. For once, the divide also struck close to home for Biles, who saw her coach Cecile Landi root for the Cowboys instead of the Packers. This led to a playful banter between the mentor and protege, that ended with the former admitting defeat.

“That game hurt. Well deserved win @simonebiles @jowens”

However, the jibe towards Dallas didn’t end there. Biles shared a photo on her Instagram stories, where a fan held up a sign that read “Better luck next time Dallas”. Now that the Packers get to move ahead, gaining many fans along the way, it only gives the Olympic star more chances to cheer for her husband.

Simone Biles has proven her dedication to the Packers through the sidelines

Being her husband’s biggest cheerleader, Biles has always upped her level of supporting Owens and his team through the sidelines. Unhinged outfits aside, the star’s social media also remains active, with various glimpses of the match and supportive messages.

Across various cases of fans doting on the gymnast, one particular incident snowballed into a battle between better halves. During the Packers vs. Chiefs match, fans lost focus from the field and demanded a different kind of match between witnessing Biles and popstar Taylor Swift. Both stars were there to cheer for their respective partners. Nevertheless, it’s always a joy to see the Olympic star living her life, sporting eye-popping outfits, and loving on her husband.