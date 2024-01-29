How Many Gold Medals Does Simone Biles Have? Discovering How the Olympic Gymnast Defied Gravity to Become a Superstar

If gymnastics had one athlete whose list of achievements went on and on, it would be Simone Biles. The star began as a prodigy in the sport and kept adding feathers to her cap after each competition. When she entered the sport at the age of 6, no one expected her to pursue it as her career, let alone become one of the GOATs.

The Olympian grew up under difficult circumstances with her biological mother suffering from addiction. However, Biles’ life took a turn when her grandparents, Nellie and Ronald, adopted her. After a field trip where she discovered her love for the sport, there was no stopping her from achieving every goal she set her eyes on.

How many medals has she gathered over the years?

She started as a first-time senior competitor in 2013 at the World Championships. She became a household name in 2016, with her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro. While the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 became her biggest setback, with twisties hindering her from participating further, her recent comeback after a two-year hiatus has sent the world into a frenzy.

The Olympian has won 7 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals altogether. This includes four gold, one silver, and two bronze Olympic medals and a whopping 23 gold, four silver, and three bronze World Championship medals.

Her recent comeback at the Antwerp World Championships got her four gold medals, not only raking up her total to 30 but also making her the most decorated athlete across the globe. She also holds the record for most World gold medals and the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast, tied with Shannon Miller.

Simone Biles’ legacy

Something that comes with being one of the most popular gymnasts in history is having their names associated with moves. Biles now has a total of five gymnastics moves named after her – one on the balance beam, two on the floor exercise, and two on the vault. In a hilarious twist, however, she once admitted in an interview how she could only successfully perform four out of the five moves.

Currently, she’s busy juggling between rehearsing at her gym and spending quality time with her husband, friends, and family. Something that her extended break taught her was to live life and treasure close moments more than anything else. Having planned her wedding, celebrations, and vacations, she now seems ready to take the next step in her career.

With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, fans have been speculating about her return for a while. After the Tokyo Olympics, redemption might be in the books, and gymnastics enthusiasts are holding on to the hope. So far, Biles has been open about the possibility, but will she make it?

Is the Paris Olympics on the charts for Simone Biles?

After dodging the question in several interviews, the star gymnast finally admitted her true feelings about the idea. The truth was that Biles was open to attending the Paris Olympics either as an audience or a team member. However, after her official comeback on the international stage, her take has slightly shifted.

In an interview, she revealed that while she did intend to participate, the Olympic committee would make the final decision on whether or not she would make it to the team. Until then, she’s happy to be rehearsing and staying in touch with the sport that got her started on a terrific journey. Meanwhile, fans will wait with bated breath to see how the roster turns out.