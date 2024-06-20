Noah Lyles in Awe of a Special Item Provided by USATF Ahead of the Olympic Trials

Many American athletes have already registered for the USATF Olympic Trials, hoping to get a ticket to Paris in July. This list also includes Noah Lyles, who has caused a lot of buzz with his statements this season.

As the trials are set to begin in a few days, Lyles has already arrived at Hayward Field for practice and regular training. Moreover, with him living in USATF-arranged accommodations, they have supplied the six-time world champion with a creative door handle, as seen on his Instagram story.

Noah hasn’t posted much on social media because he’s busy preparing for the Olympic Trials, but when he does, it immediately attracts the attention of the track world. On his recent Instagram story, he showed viewers the hotel door handle, which was provided to him specifically by USATF authorities.

Interestingly, the handle has two sides, with one reading, “Please come back later, I need to rest for the Olympic Trials,” and the other saying, “Please refresh my room.”

It is apparent that this was designed specifically for nonverbal communication between athletes and hotel staff, as track stars do not want to be interrupted, especially while resting. Lyles appreciated this notion, writing:

“That’s cool.”

While training is of utmost importance, no athlete will want to skip out on rest, as it is critical for increased physical and mental strength heading into the event.

Still, when it comes to the six-time world champion’s mentality, he is one of the most feared athletes on the grid due to his distinguishing quality as noted by the Jamaican track icon.

Usain Bolt talks about Noah Lyles’ confidence

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has seen a lot of athletes in his illustrious track career, but none of them can equal Noah Lyles’ confidence. Usain Bolt explained how the track star’s perception sets him apart from other competitors, using the 2023 season as an example.

During the same season, Noah was not expected to win the 100-meter finals, but he never gave up and eventually found success by placing immense pressure on his competitors. While his rivals were under pressure, Lyles was unconcerned about performing, and this mentality is exactly what Bolt admired.