Fred Kerley Stuns Track World With Intense Workout Shenanigans: “Hustle Isn’t a Choice”

Known for his electrifying track performances, Fred Kerley is now showcasing his unwavering commitment to off-season training through a series of eye-catching workout shenanigans that also serve as a reminder that success in athletics requires more than just talent but a willingness to grind and elevate oneself beyond expectations.

Kerley performed Step Ups with a dumbbell, focusing on each leg, while Wildside by St. Society played in the background of his Instagram video.

The workout adequately showed his toned leg muscles, which are an important element of any outstanding athlete like him. He also practiced elbow-to-knee cross-touch with other gymgoers to maintain his perfect abs.

Kerley was likewise intent on carrying huge weights with the strength of his waist. Sticking with his gym attire, the athlete executed a few deadlift reps before moving on to numerous other exercises to benefit him during the upcoming track and field season.

While Kerley has been on lots of off-track adventures lately, he certainly hasn’t forgotten about his workout, and he added a captivating caption, stating:

“Hustle isn’t a choice; it’s in the DNA.”

The 29-year-old acknowledged the importance of hustle, and his admirers were charmed by the athlete’s effort during the offseason.

“It’s in the blood! Discipline “

As Kerley’s form returned to play, this fan became interested in what the future held for him.

“Let’s go Fred! We wanna see you crush the 200m too in 2025. Let’s go!”

One admirer became obsessed with the athlete practicing an abs workout to keep himself in shape.

“that ab workout is legit!! like running from your back “

This fan provided additional inspiring comments for an already motivated Kerley that would drive the athlete to his limits.

“Yeah, Fred! One of your ancestors used to be a great hunter and warrior. Why not bring that DNA out of you. It’s in there!!!!!”

Another admirer complimented Kerley for making his exercise videos available online.

“Thank you for posting your workouts Fred you’re the man “

The 29-year-old has always been willing to work hard. In the 2024 season, Kerley was aware of his descent into the abyss of criticism. However, with pure will and drive, which he poured into his training, he could silence the naysayers by capturing an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s 100 meters in Paris. Despite meeting his seasonal goal, the American sprinter remains determined to achieve even more.