Gabby Thomas Reveals She “Can’t Wait” to Don Special Role at TCS New York City Marathon

New York City is all set to witness one of the biggest marathons this season, with thousands of participants sprinting to the finish line. And to encourage people along the way and act as the face of the TCS New York City Marathon, the committee called for Gabby Thomas for a special cause.

The New York Road Runners group organizes this large-scale marathon every year. They choose participants in a unique manner. Instead of a simple registration, they involve a lottery system where the requirements for a guaranteed entry are participation in nine sponsored and one additional race, where the participant either volunteers or donates $1000.

Increased popularity with more and more people partaking in track and field events of different kinds has boosted the presence of this marathon. That’s where Thomas’ role comes in as a highlight of the entire event for both the experts and the amateurs to enjoy.

In a compilation of previous races put together, the New York City Marathon announced the onboarding of the Olympian as their Grand Marshal. Additionally, in a statement recorded by the organization’s official press release, Thomas revealed her excitement about the opportunity.

“I was so fortunate to experience the feeling of having thousands of people cheer for me this summer, and I can’t wait to be the one cheering on these incredible runners as they achieve a major goal.”

The sprint will take place on November 3 and expects over 50,000 runners to show up. Meanwhile, Thomas will be there to greet them as they start and finish the race and even participate in some of the organization’s official interviews.

Currently, Thomas has successfully wrapped up her season and has taken time off from the track to indulge in an exotic getaway. She has recently been documenting her vacation in Maldives along with her boyfriend, Spencer McManes.

While she has been having the time of her life at the island nation, the athlete couldn’t help but take advantage of some of her resort’s state-of-the-art facilities for biometrics and muscle recovery. From cryotherapy sessions to D-wall analysis, it’s safe to say that the athlete will come back fully rejuvenated, recovered, and ready to take on the new season.