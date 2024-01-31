“Whew Boss Girl”: Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles Expresses Her Joy Through a Cheerful Message as Designer Kristin Juszczyk Lands NFL License

America’s legendary gymnast, Simone Biles, is seen at most NFL games supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens. Arguably the greatest of all time, Biles’ presence and cheers for her husband’s team, the Green Bay Packers, are emphatic. At times, when Biles appeared for the matches, she adorned the famous custom-designed jackets of Kristin Juszczyk. Kristin is the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Advertisement

Kristin Juszczyk, who is now the talk of the town, has been making waves in the NFL industry. Her one-of-a-kind puffer jackets had been talked about the most on social media after Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chief’s playoff game.

Kristin has now landed a groundbreaking contract with the NFL and is authorized to blend any of the league’s team logos into her merchandise.

Advertisement

Soon after this incredible news was announced, celebrities and high-profile stars sent their warmest wishes and admiration. Among them was Simone Biles, who could not keep calm for her friend and shared a story on her Instagram handle, congratulating Kristin with the utmost excitement and love. Biles wrote:

“Whew boss girl s**t @kristinjuszczyk.❤️ ✨❗️ happy for you! can’t wait to see what you create next.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2u2Wfdud9Z/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Hopefully, this licensing deal will allow Kristin to design more unique apparel and reach a wider audience. Asli Pelit, a sports deals sporter, via Sportico, said:

“Juszczyk has been granted a license to use NFL marks in men’s and women’s apparel designs, the league said, declining to disclose financial terms.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sportico/status/1752327911229554696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kristin’s name has been etched in history, and fans are excited to see what she comes up with next. With this being massive news for the designer, she is probably on top of the moon and has even thanked Taylor and Brittany Mahomes when they first donned her jackets at the games. However, how did all of this start for the young fashion designer?

Kristin Juszczyk designs jackets for Simone Biles, Taylor Swift, and Brittany Mahomes

Kristin started her fashion career in 2018 when she launched her clothing boutique, Origin. She used to experiment with game-day outfits and once decided to create a costume for herself and Kyle during Halloween. This was where it all began for the star. Kristin said:

“Everyone wants to represent their favorite player, and on those cold games, you’re wearing a big jacket that’s covering your jersey.”

From then on, she designed custom pieces for celebrities like Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes, and Olivia Culpo. These personalities have appeared for the games wearing their customized jackets, and fans went gaga over the collection.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0cbzZ2vvYY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Her designs and name received more attention when American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift appeared in a custom jersey puffer coat. She wore it at a Kansas City Chiefs Wildcard playoff game, featuring the name and number of Travis Kelce. The trend went viral among Swift’s fans in no time. With the help of Swift’s followers, Kristin became an overnight sensation, and her Instagram followers increased by 256%.

Her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, has been a massive support for her. Since the beginning, he has been proud of what she is doing. He said watching her gain that recognition after years of hard work and grinding is a joy. With Kristin landing a huge deal with the NFL, fans are ready to witness the magic she brings to the table once again.