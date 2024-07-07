Zharnel Hughes Recounts a Unique Feat at the 2023 World Championships, Despite Losing the 100M Finals

The 2023 World Championship was met with a large audience in Budapest, eager to watch the 100-meter sprint finals as the reigning world champion was already out of the running. Everyone had their own predictions for a new winner, and Noah Lyles won the race against the pressure from his competitors, with Letsile Tebogo in second and Zharnel Hughes in third.

While the British athlete was unable to earn the gold medal with his 9.88 mark, he did bring home a bronze medal for his country after a 20-year medal drought, as seen in “The Double Is Alive,” episode 6 of Netflix’s Sprint.

When all of the athletes reached the finish line, it was evident that Lyles and Tebogo had placed first and second, respectively. However, Oblique Seville and Zharnel had a close finish, but the Brit edged the Jamaican by a small fraction of a second and hence received the bronze medal.

The athlete’s emotions were overflowing, as any track fan could tell, and it wasn’t just for the bronze medal. He wiped away his race sweat, along with a few delighted tears, as he explained the entire incident, saying:

“The World Championships is second to the Olympics. So to know that I just got a bronze medal for Great Britain after 20 years…it’s a dream come true.”

He recognized the worth of the World Championship medal, and with only a year until the 2024 Paris Olympics, he was aware of his position in the athletics world.

However, when the Brit got his hands on the medal, he was taken aback, and Noah Lyles approached him and hugged him, offering a kind gesture and encouraging him to never doubt himself. They may be rivals on the track, but when it comes to motivating their teammates, these guys have gone above and beyond.

Before this prestigious event, Zharnel competed in numerous races in various categories to prepare for the occasion. During the NYC Grand Prix, he accomplished another rare achievement that surprised the former record holder. He also provided some insights into his training mindset.

Linford Christie Recalls His Unique Reaction to Zharnel Hughes’ Record-Breaking Run

Great Britain has produced excellent athletes, and Linford Christie made an indelible impression on the track world with his outstanding performances, including his 100-meter national record of 9.87 at the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships. The record remained unbroken for 30 years until Zharnel Hughes competed in the 2023 NYC Grand Prix and ran a 9.83, earning first place.

Linford recalls how he was initially ignorant that his record had been broken, but when he was called and informed, he was utterly surprised. This was equally exciting for the retired athlete, who realized that an athlete like Zharnel could do big things for his nation as well. Linford went on to explain his training regimen.

He stated that he always considered himself a contender rather than a champion, which allowed him to push himself beyond his boundaries, which is an important aspect of any athlete’s training. With a sarcastic remark, the Brit reveals that he also had a Carl Lewis mat on his floor, and every time he walked on it, he boasted that he would one day outperform his American competitor.