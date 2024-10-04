Alexis Ohanian Reveals His Vision Behind Athlos, Hints on Future of the Track Meet on Justin Gatlin’s Podcast

Alexis Ohanian unveiled his groundbreaking vision for Athlos, a track meet poised to transform the world of athletics. In a recent episode of Justin Gatlin’s Ready Set Go podcast, Reddit co-founder shared insights about his pioneering event, emphasizing its focus on inspiring female athletes and enhancing their experiences while hinting at an exciting future.

Since Athlos’ announcement in April, prior to the Olympic Games, Ohanian has disclosed the “exhilarating” nature of the community’s expectations for it. He viewed this anticipation positively, noting that more people will eagerly await the event in the coming years following its recent success.

He aims to establish Athlos as a regular fixture at the end of each track season since he wants the female competitors to complete their year on a positive note.

Gatlin, drawing from his experience, inquired about the event’s future dates. He pointed out that track athletes often peak for major competitions like the World Championships and Olympic Games, potentially affecting their performance in subsequent events.

So Gatlin wanted to know if Ohanian was interested in the performance of these female athletes or their persona in the sport. To answer this question, the American entrepreneur used the example of an Olympic year, noting the duration of the season.

He said that such seasons end in the Diamond League Final, which occurs immediately following the coveted event. Ohanian stated that he had spoken with several female athletes about Athlos, a season-ending event. He found that while some declined the invitation to compete due to obvious reasons, many enthusiastically accepted the offer to participate in the track meet.

“The track seasons are actually short,” the American entrepreneur said, comparing the sport to others and noting the significant gap between the conclusion and the beginning of the outdoor seasons.

He then stressed the opportunity he provided for these female competitors, particularly those who do not participate indoors, to take home one of the most significant prizes in track and field history just before the start of the off-season.

Furthermore, Ohanian acknowledged the track community for being one of the most crucial factors in Athlos’ success, since they sustained excitement about the event throughout the campaign.

While the current edition of Athlos was an enormous hit, Reddit’s co-founder has bigger hopes for it in the future, as he wants to hold the event every year.