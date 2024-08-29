Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas Celebrate With Indiana Fever After WNBA Showdown

Following an exciting WNBA matchup, Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas joined the Indiana Fever in a spirited celebration, highlighting the power of athletics and friendship. Honoring the triumph and the vivacious spirit of women’s athletics, the Indiana Fever’s Instagram profile shared a heart-warming video of this meetup.

Meeting two of the best Olympic athletes from Team USA in their various sports was sure to get the Fever’s squad pumped up, as both Thomas and Biles achieved three golds in Paris.

The first person to welcome the Olympians in the viral video was Caitlin Clark. All three athletes posed for a photo, with the basketball player going up and hugging Biles first. Aliyah Boston quickly joined Thomas and Biles for a photo, while Temi Fagbenle was also spotted alongside them.

Not only were the two Olympians overjoyed with their experience at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the entire squad was brimming with joy to meet the Olympic athletes. The video was captioned,

“The squad was ecstatic to meet @simonebiles and @gabbythomas after our win at @gainbridgefieldhouse. the reactions “

Thomas also posted a couple of stories about the event on her Instagram. The first one was a selfie in which the track star posed and captioned the photo, “Hello Indy.” She included a snapshot of the basketball court from the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game in the following story.

Biles shared a few Instagram stories as well; the first of these read, “Our first WNBA game.” The subsequent one featured the gymnast capturing a breathtaking video of a three-pointer by Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

Additionally, the Olympian reposted a Gainbridge Fieldhouse video that showed the cameraman pointing the camera at Biles during the WNBA game.

Fever’s remarkable victory was spearheaded by 23 points from Kelsey Mitchell and 19 points from Caitlin Clark. While Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith are matched for 10 points individually, Lexie Hall scored 17 points. Finally, Erica Wheeler’s five points were a key factor in Fever’s triumph.

Biles and Thomas were both enthralled with the Fever’s victory over the Connecticut Sun (84-80). Not only did they glam up the WNBA team’s win, but their presence also demonstrated the strength of players rooting for one another in other sports.