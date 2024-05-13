Rose Namajunas’ Brother Shares Insights From His Family Dinner With UFC Star Valentina Shevchenko

Besides the fancy gifts and expensive presents, being a fighter’s sibling certainly has its own perks. Ask, former UFC strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas’ brother and you’ll hear lots of tales. Recently, Nojus Namajunas shared a picture on social media showing off his “cool life” after Valentina ‘The Bullet’ Shevchenko dropped in for lunch!

Nojus Namajunas got the perfect gift on his 35th birthday. The Namajunas household was graced with the presence of another former champion when Kyrgyz fighter Valentina dropped down to pay a visit. Ecstatic to see the fighter, the 35-year-old couldn’t help but reveal the unexpected guest to the whole world. He put up a post captioned,

“Valentina came over for lunch yesterday! What a cool life I get to live!”

Apart from ‘Thug’ Rose, her brother is also an MMA fighter. Coming off of a win against Tanner Wonch, he has an MMA record of 1-1 in Nebraska-headquartered MDF(Mid West Championship Fighting). With Shevchenko paying a visit, Rose also chimed in with a post, showing some love to the fellow UFC contender.

She put out a brief caption and said that she was honored by ‘The Bullet’s’ presence. While an unexpected meetup bloomed, fresh news of Shevchenko’s next bout has surfaced as UFC books the former champion for a title rematch in September.

Immediate title rematch for Valentina Shevchenko in September in Vegas

During the main event scheduled for September 16, former strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will get a shot at redemption when she takes on the champion Alexa Grasso in Vegas. As per reports confirmed by popular MMA influencer The Schmo, UFC plans to pit the two against each other at the T-Mobile Arena.

This will be the first time Grasso will defend her belt after her stunning upset over the Kyrgyz champion at UFC 285. And it wasn’t even that close of a fight. Grasso handed ‘The Bullet’ a crushing defeat to end her 5-fight winning streak, submitting her with a rear naked choke in the fourth round.

Despite being up on the scorecards, Grasso derailed the champion’s plans by exploiting her mistake to catch her off guard with a chokehold. Unable to escape the submission, Shevchenko tapped and it was all over for the champion as Grasso became the first woman from Mexico to snag the UFC belt.

But with the UFC booking an immediate rematch, Shevchenko will be as dangerous as ever and will come out gung-ho to reclaim her belt. As for Grasso, she will have to emulate her championship-winning performance to stop the former Muay Thai fighter right in her tracks.