“Kudos to My Wife”: After Constant Backlash, Jonathan Owens Attributes Simone Biles’ Humility to His Unawareness Debate

Jonathan Owens has been witnessing a lot of backlash from fans of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles over his statements in an interview with ‘The Pivot Podcast’. The NFL icon had confessed that he did not know about his wife until months after dating her. However, he cleared the air in a recent conversation with hosts Steve Nelson and Donté Davis.

The duo had the athlete on their podcast, ‘The Corner Suite’, to talk about his life, history, and the controversy. He admitted that he did not expect to have such a tough time for what he thought was an innocent confession. While he knew about the Olympics and gymnastics, he wasn’t aware of Biles in particular until a few months into being with her.

He talked about how he realized the magnitude of his wife’s influence when kids would come running to her. Until then, he only knew she was a celebrity gymnast. This narrative did not sit well with her fans, who pointed out how Owens had even tweeted about gymnastics back in 2012 and how there was no way he didn’t know. Nevertheless, the gymnast had never been bothered by the anecdote and even criticized fans for going too far.

Owens sat down to appreciate Biles’ humility over anything else. They spent a lot of time together throughout the pandemic, and she was never vocal about her achievements. Their love was based on respect and genuine attraction over her stardom, and he was proud of that.

“When we met…Covid was going on you know, so we weren’t going anywhere, we weren’t going out. We were just going to each other’s house, and she never bragged about the magnitude of her success…like kudos to my wife bro.”

While Owens knew she was a gymnast, he stated that not knowing about her history made their conversations more genuine. The pandemic gave Biles the chance to feel like a normal person, and that’s why she enjoyed spending time with her now-husband.

“I got to see that before, without being in the public and everybody coming and rushing her and everything…so it’s just us chilling.”

The previous interview had opened the floodgates to raging fans who pointed out several issues in Owens’ description of the Olympian. While his unawareness was one of them, people also debated his take that he was the ‘catch’ in their relationship.

Simone Biles once shared playful camaraderie with her husband amidst ‘catch in relationship’ row

Biles, on the other hand, backed her husband in full force, paying no heed to fans’ criticism. After calling them out to stop, the gymnast busted misconceptions surrounding the issue in a different interview. She sat down with Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart to talk about her future goals, the Olympics, and her husband.

When they joked about starting a fight with her husband over whose sport required more endurance, she laughed it off. Stating that they still debated the subject, she slyly revealed that Owens had tried her gymnastics routine. Unfortunately for him, he failed to get through, making her sport the toughest.