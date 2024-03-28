“He’s Gonna Be a Problem in Paris”: Letsile Tebogo Secures Gold Under 20 Seconds for a Seasonal Best in 200M Leaving the Internet in Awe

Letsile Tebogo, a 20-year-old track and field sensation, has been making waves recently. In addition to his many medals from last year’s Budapest event, he won the 200-meter race at the men’s 200m at the ASA Grand Prix 3 not long ago. As per the Track & Field Gazette’s X post, along with this accomplishment, he managed to get within 20 seconds of the finish line, which left fans in a thrilled state.

This 200-meter dash has a current WR of 19.19 seconds. This WR was established in Berlin at the 2009 World Athletics Championships by legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. Many competitors have been aiming to break the WR; however, this season, Tebogo is the only one who has come this close to the WR.

For the 2024 season, Tebogo raced in his first 200-meter event at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 3. He has maintained his unwavering focus and consistency this season, finishing in first place with a timing of 19.94 seconds.

Second place went to Akani Simbine in 20.32 seconds, while third place went to Eckhart Potgieter in 20.61 seconds. This feat by Tebogo also made him the first athlete to cross the 20-second mark in the 200-meter category.

There are plenty of athletes preparing for the Paris Olympics. However, the multiple feats clocked in by the 20-year-old have left this fan concerned for the rest of the grid.

With confidence, this fan is sure that the 200-meter WR that has been there for more than 10 years is going to shatter this year.

Another fan is just excited for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The way the athlete has performed in such track conditions is pointed out by this fan.

There aren’t many words left by this fan to appreciate the feats of the athlete.

Letsile Tebogo and Noah Lyles to challenge the WR in few months

For many competitors this year, the Paris Olympics is the most important event. While a plethora of athletes are going for the gold, Letsile Tebogo and Noah Lyles are the fan favorites to target the 200-meter WR, which hasn’t been broken since more than a decade. Tebogo is giving his best in African events after this magnificent international performance in Budapest last year.



However, Tebogo’s main competitor would be Lyles on this road to gold and WR. Lyles secured two silver medals in Glasgow; however, he has shared his full interest in going for gold in the Olympics. With a particular figure in mind, 19.10 seconds, the American athlete is aiming for the WR, as he revealed it in a recent podcast.