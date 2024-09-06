Noah Lyles Hypes Up Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield Ahead of Her Fashion Week Appearance

When he’s not on the track upping his pace and endurance, Noah Lyles plays the role of an adorable partner off the field. His girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, also a sprinter, has often spoken highly of his support and encouragement, which gets her going. And continuing this tradition of hyping up his girl, he recently supported her in her latest fashion debut.

Bromfield has established her image as an off-track fashionista. Just like Lyles, she takes personal style seriously, opening up the gates to fashion events inviting her over – case in point, her appearance at the Milan Fashion Week.

She might attend the ongoing New York Fashion Week this time, although the couple didn’t mention anything specific. Lyles instead captured Bromfield looking at her packed suitcase while informing fans of what she was preparing for.

“And here we have Junelle, thanking God for all her designer clothes that she has accumulated…as she gets ready for fashion week.“

Bromfield exclaimed how excited she was to be preparing for the big day, curating her outfits for the occasion. Meanwhile, Lyles cheered her as she talked about how she felt.

Having recently returned from a refreshing tropical vacation in the Dominican Republic, both Lyles and Bromfield were all set to take on future projects. However, their getaway had its challenges due to a minor slip-up.

How Lyles accidentally revealed his secret getaway’s location

Things had grown chaotic for the sprinter after an eventful Paris Olympics, where Lyles had to pull out from the competition midway due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Regardless, the sprinter focused on the positives and was happy about his Olympic gold and bronze. After wrapping it all up, he and Bromfield decided they needed a well-deserved getaway, and the couple put up lots of pictures from sunlit beaches and pools.

However, a minor slip-up resulted in fans knowing where they had been vacationing. Lyles, who also added various photos and video clips to his Instagram account, accidentally tagged the resort’s location where they were staying. Regardless, he somehow managed to salvage the situation by deleting the post and had the time of his life regardless.