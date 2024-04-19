Team USA World Relays 100M Men 2024 Roster Out : Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey Make It to the List

The 2024 World Athletics Relays is all set to take place in the Bahamas. With only a few weeks until the tournament, several national teams, including Team USA, have released their rosters. Track Spice on X provided an update on the United States squad for the 4x100m relay. The squad includes Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, Kyree King, Kendal Williams, and Pjai Austin.

These athletes, all chosen for the 4×100-meter pool, have the opportunity to win gold for their country. Track sensation, Noah Lyles will lead the relay team because he has been vocal about his participation in several competitions. He wants to participate in as many contests as possible since it will help him prepare for his Olympic season.

As he aims to win gold for himself and his nation, he also aspires for the United States flag to soar high in the sport. Lyles is also attempting to shatter many world records this year, which have been in place for quite some time. He has begun his outdoor season, and the athlete hopes to perform well in the relay race.

For Kenny Bednarek, the 2024 season is proceeding as anticipated. He recently tied with Lyles in the 100-meter race at the Tom Jones Memorial, clocking 10.01 seconds. While most competitors strive for a nearly 9-second stint, Bednarek is practicing for the same and has high expectations for the outdoor season.

Courtney Lindsey, a one-time NCAA champion, reclaimed the world lead in the 200-meter category from Letsile Tebogo at the Tom Jones Memorial. He has admitted that he missed the indoor season to focus completely on the outdoors, and his preparations are on track. Kyree King, Kendal Williams, and Pjai Austin round up the 4×100-meter relay pool as the athletes aim to compete to their full potential in the Bahamas event.

Many former sportsmen speculated about the official roaster before its announcement. Justin Gatlin, a four-time world champion, believes Team USA will surpass Team Jamaica’s 4×100-meter relay record set at the London Olympics in 2012. However, no normal squad could beat this, as the track icon revealed his dream relay team.

Justin Gatlin’s relay team consisting of Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, and other track stars

Relay races are a challenging category because the four participants must coordinate their movements throughout the race. With his track experience, Justin Gatlin detailed on his podcast how Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, and Erriyon Knighton can set the world record. He underlines the importance of Coleman returning to his 9.7 form, as well as Kerley in the relays.

Knighton is a young star with a lot of promise; therefore, Gatlin did not set a certain time for him. However, Lyles would carry the major role until the last stretch. He states that the runner must sprint his best to cross the finish line. Together, achieving all of these criteria will give Team USA a world record status, which Gatlin and the fans desire.